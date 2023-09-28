Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles swept both of their volleyball games last week, beating Thorndale 25-7, 25-15, 25-14 on Sept. 19 and winning their District contest over La Vega, 25-9, 25-14 and 25-13 on Sept. 22.

1 2 3 F SHS 25 25 25 3 THS 7 15 14 0

Salado Lady Eagles beat Thorndale 25-7, 25-15 and 25-14 on the road Sept. 19 to improve to 24-9.

Sara Ellis led the girls with 4 aces, followed by Reese Rich, 2, and Macy Morris, Livia Niu and Shelby Hollywood, 1 each.

Kael Wilcox led the team in attacks with 10 kills, followed by Haley Brown, 9, Macy Morris, 5, Elsie Law, 4, Niu and Payton Ortega, 3 each, and Rich and Mazzy Johnson, 2 each.

Law led the team with 6 blocks, followed by Morris, 3, Niu and Wilcox, 2 each and Brown, Ellis and Ortega, 1 each.

Niu had 29 assists, Rich, 2, and Hollywood, Wilcox and Grace Clemons, 1 each.

Rich led the girls with 11 digs, followed by Hollywood, 6, Clemons, 5, Ellis, 4, Wilcox, 3, Clemons, Morris, Niu and Ortega, 2 each, and Johnson and Jillian Taylor, 1each.

VolleyballMarbleFalls09152023Season01

Lady Eagles versus La Vega

1 2 3 F SHS 25 25 25 3 LVHS 9 14 15 0

Salado Lady Eagles are 25-9 and 1-0 in District after sweeping La Vega Lady Pirates in a home match Sept. 22 by scores of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-15.

Reese Rich led Salado with 7 aces, followed by Sara Ellis, 3, and Macy Morris and Shelby Hollywood, 1 each.

Haley Brown led the girls with 10 kills, followed by Elsie Law, 8, Kael Wilcox, 7, Morris and Payton Ortega, 6 each, Livia Niu, 4 and Mazzy Johnson, 2.

Niu had 35 assists, Rich, 2, Law and Grace Clemons, 1 each.

Rich led the girls with 7 digs; Niu and Shelby Hollywood, 6 each, Ellis and Morris, 2 each, Clemons, Johnson and Law, 1 each.