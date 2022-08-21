Belton- Funeral services for Linda Billingsley McCaleb, 64, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 18 at Calvary Baptist Church in Temple. Rev. Rick Reed, Rev. Ray Smith, and Rev. Tom Cordova will be officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mrs. McCaleb died Friday, Dec. 12 2008 in a Temple hospital.

Linda was born Aug. 8, 1944 in Temple to Earnest Abram and Lucy Bell Mayes Billingsley. Linda married Frank Lynn McCaleb, Sr. Dec. 1983. Mrs. McCaleb worked security for many years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Temple.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Earnest Billingsley; one sister, Edna Mae Billingsley.

Linda is survived by her husband; three sons, Jack Burgess of Temple, Travis Burgess of Temple, Frank McCaleb, Jr. of Houston; two daughters, Linda Burgess-Zeigler of Temple, Frances Bowman of Wichita Falls; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton.