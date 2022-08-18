Mary Katherine McNeil

Belton- Memorial services for Mary Katherine McNeil, 74 of Salado were held Jan. 21 at the Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ in Belton with Rev. Arthur Washburn officiating.

McNeil died Monday, Jan 19, 2009, at her residence.

McNeil was born Jan. 24, 1934 in Comanche, the daughter of Milburn “Bill” Adams and Katherine Knight Adams McNeil. She married Jack Elton McNeil April 5, 1973 he preceded her in death in 1985 also preceding her in death her parents; her sister Dorothy Green and a daughter Ellen Marie Fontana. She was a proud homemaker.

Survivors include sons Bobby Wayne Pruitt; Robert “Robbie” Earnets Mathias jr,; Jack Elton McNeil jr. Daughters Kathy Louise McNeil; Ella Louise Fry; Randa Denise Fry. 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren.