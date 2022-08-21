Fort Hood officials have released the name of a Sol- dier that passed away at his family’s home Dec. 20 in Cuero, Texas.

Pfc. Jordan T. May, 25, of Cuero, Texas was on pre- deployment leave when a family member found him unconscious, and called for an ambulance. He was transported to a local hos- pital but could not be re- vived.

May entered the Army in August 2007 as a Cav- alry Scout. He was as- signed to the 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since Jan- uary 2007. His squadron was scheduled to deploy to Iraq early next year. At the time of his death May had completed a rigorous train- ing regimen in preparation for deployment to include weapons training, vehicle gunnery and training simu-