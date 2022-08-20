– 1st Cavalry Division officials have released the name of a Soldier who was killed Oct. 9, 2008 in an accident at the post’s rail yard.

Pfc. Matthew Sandberg, 20, of Leadville, Colo. was ground guiding a military vehicle when he was crushed by a rack assembly. Fort Hood Emergency Services personnel responded to the accident and Sandberg was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sandberg entered the military in October 2007. He was assigned to 215th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since March 2008, serving as a heavy vehicle driver for the battalion.

Sandberg was slated to go with his battalion to Iraq later this year. At the time of his death, he had just completed training at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif. in preparation for his upcoming deployment. While at NTC, Sandberg trained on combat logistics patrol operations, providing supplies to his fellow Soldiers.

His medals and awards include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

He is survived by his father.