Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

You are here: Home / Obituaries and Death Notices / Obituary Archives / 2001-2010 Obituaries / 2008 Obituaries / Pfc. Tavarus Danard Setzler

Pfc. Tavarus Danard Setzler

by

 

 

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood announced the death of a Soldier who was supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom.

 

Pfc. Tavarus Danard Setzler, 23, of Jacksonville, Fla., died Oct. 2, 2008 of wounds sustained when his vehicle struck an improvised explosive device in Majar al Kabir, Iraq.

 

Setzler joined the military in November 2007 as a Combat Engineer and was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division since March 2008.

 

He deployed to Iraq June 2008.

 

Private Setzler’s decorations and awards include the Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin