FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood announced the death of a Soldier who was supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Pfc. Tavarus Danard Setzler, 23, of Jacksonville, Fla., died Oct. 2, 2008 of wounds sustained when his vehicle struck an improvised explosive device in Majar al Kabir, Iraq.

Setzler joined the military in November 2007 as a Combat Engineer and was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division since March 2008.

He deployed to Iraq June 2008.

Private Setzler’s decorations and awards include the Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.