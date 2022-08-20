Fort Hood officials have released the name of a Soldier killed Oct. 3 in a vehicle accident on Highway 190 near Nolanville, Texas.

Pfc. Willie James Wiley Jr., 20, of Mableton, Ga. was killed after the car he was riding in hit a wall at a high rate of speed and rolled over. Wiley, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died as a result of the trauma he sustained in the accident. The driver sustained minor injuries and is in stable condition at Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas.

Wiley entered the Army in May 2007 as an M1 armor crewman. He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since September 2007. Upon his arrival to Fort Hood, Wiley was assigned as part of the 1st Bn., 12th Cavalry’s Rear Detachment while the battalion was in Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom Rotation 06-08.

Wiley was slated to go with his battalion to Iraq later this year. At the time of his death, Wiley had just completed training at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif. in preparation for his upcoming deployment. While at NTC, Wiley trained on mounted combat patrol lanes, cordon and search lanes and a dismounted patrol lane. As a member of an Abrams tank crew, some of his training involved escort missions for route clearance teams.

His medals and awards include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.