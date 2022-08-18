Richard Hugh Vernon

Services for Richard Hugh Vernon, 77, of Salado, were held January 20, 2009 at Salado United Methodist Church with Rev. Travis Franklin officiating.

Burial followed in the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with Military Honors.

Richard “Dick” Vernon died January 12, 2009 at his residence. He was born on March 17, 1931 in Los Angeles, California to William Robert Vernon Sr. and Coral Campbell.

Dick attended Pomona College in Claremont, California and graduated with a Masters Degree in Nuclear Physics. He worked for Xerox in their Classified Division, on assignment to the Pentagon. He has numerous patents. Inventor of the silent plane, used by the government in Vietnam and Cambodia, Dick is represented in the Smithsonian with three inventions on exhibit. He remained an avid guest lecturer at his Alma Mater in California.

Dick served in the US Air Force and was honorably released from active duty at McChord AFB, Tacoma, Washington in 1955. He was an active member of the Scottish rite under the Campbell Crest.

Survivors include : son Steven Vernon of Simi Valley, Calif.; daughter Denise Vernon of Phoenix, Arizona; brother Bob Vernon of Temple, Texas; sister Marleta Smith of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister Carol Lynn Ostrum of Mollalla, Oregon; plus many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation was January 20 at Salado United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Pomona College Claremont, California.

Broecker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.