Salado Sweeps Savio

The Salado Lady Eagles took a little time to settle against the visiting Savio squad, but were able to come away with a straight set victory (25-22, 25-15, 25-14) on Aug. 26.

Reese Rich collected 13 kills and 10 digs on the night with another 6 kills apiece coming from freshman Haley Brown, junior Livia Niu and senior Haleigh Wilk. DS’ Grace Clemons and Jordan Ferguson played well for the Lady Eagles back row play. Senior Katey Bartek would also play well and chip in four aces in the closing set.

JV Red

The Lady Eagles JV Red squad had to compete against a scrappy Savio team in the first set, but still came out victorious 25-23 thanks to a strong closing performance. The second set would be much more comfortable as Salado cruised to a 25-17 win. The team effort was great and the JV Red continue to improve each day.

JV White

Salado’s young JV White came away with a convincing straight set victory 25-5 and 25-17. Anna Engdale and Lola Haas would serve dominantly from points 5-10 and 12-20 respectively. Riley Guthrie and Claire Kunders played a great match.

Salado improves to 11-13 on the year.