Sam Price Gullatt Jr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed on November 29, 2008 in Dallas. His integrity, moral strength, and love have been an inspiration to his family, his church community, and to students and colleagues.

Sam grew up in Ruston, Louisiana and was born Dec. 20, 1921 the son of Sam P. Gullatt Sr and Ruby V. Hornsby with his three sisters and two brothers: Marjorie Lee Barnes, Virginia Borchelt, Elizabeth Sehon, John H. Gullatt and Benjamin F. Gullatt. During World War II he met Dorothy (Dottie) Chrystine Minnick, whom he married in 1948. Dottie passed on in 1978 and they are survived by Patricia G. Johnsrud and her husband Richard (Kirkland, Washington), Dowe D. Gullatt and his wife Pat, Mary Lou Kingsbery and her husband Guy, and William P. Gullatt (all of Austin, Texas). They are also survived by his five grandchildren: Tanner M. Johnsrud (Boston, Massachusetts), Chelsea Brïe Palmer (Oxnard, California), Ryan D. Kingsbery (Anchorage, Alaska), Mattie C. Gullatt (Austin), Austin G. Kingsbery (Austin). Sam married Charline Edwards of Ruston, Louisiana in 1983 and they resided in Bryan/College Station and Lufkin. Upon Charline’s passing in 2002 Sam moved to Salado. He married Olive Lambert of Austin and Dallas in April 2003 and he and Olive have lovingly shared these last five years together.

Sam graduated from Louisiana Tech cum laude with a degree in electrical engineering in 1942. He subsequently became a commissioned officer in the Navy without having attended the Naval Academy. As Commander Gullatt, he served with valor and distinction as Executive Officer and Engineering Officer (second and third in command) aboard the submarines U.S.S. Haddock and U.S.S. Mapiro in the Pacific during World War II. He served as Staff Commander Submarine Force Pacific Fleet. Sam received a Bronze Star for his service during his six war patrols. His citation noted his “excellent judgment, resourcefulness, and coolness.” He was an expert in sonar and missile defense, whose work on the subjects stood for decades.

During the war years, he became a Christian Scientist, and served for many years in the Christian Science church as a reader, a Sunday school teacher, and church board member. Following the War, Sam obtained graduate degrees from Georgia Tech and had a successful career in electrical engineering with General Electric, Tracor, and Rehler Reitzer and Johnson, and he consulted for a number of other firms. His work, which was often classified, took him everywhere from Santa Barbara to Saudi Arabia and Ithaca, NY to Austin. He was professor of electrical engineering at Louisiana Tech and Texas A&M; he was Teacher of the Year numerous times at both institutions. Sam insisted his students understand and practically apply the subject matter, not just answer test questions. He retired from Texas A&M in 1992. Sam was also an avid golfer and gardener. He was president of the Louisiana Camellia Society, and developed unique strands of camellias.

He is remembered by many friends and family including his wife, children, grandchildren, stepchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews, for his moral character, adherence to principle, humility, love, and joy. All were touched by his generosity, graciousness, and genuineness.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Louisiana Tech or the school of your choice in Sam’s name. The greatest honor one can pay Sam is to be kind to, love, and help one another. A celebration of his life will be held at 1:30, Saturday December 20th in the Garden Center Building at Zilker Botanical Gardens, 2220 Barton Springs Road, Austin, Texas.