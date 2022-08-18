Sgt. Joshua Lee Rath

Fort Hood announced the death of a Soldier who was supporting Operation Enduring Freedom. The soldier was killed January 8, 2009 in Maywand, Afghanistan, of wounds sustained when his dismounted patrol was hit by an improvised explosive device.

Sgt. Joshua Lee Rath, 22, of Decatur, Alabama, joined the military in September 2004 as an Infantryman and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division since April 2007.

The Soldier deployed to Afghanistan in June 2008.

Sergeant Rath’s military awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon and NATO Medal.