Fort Hood officials have released the name of a Soldier killed Sept. 27 2008, as the result of an early morning vehicle accident.

Sgt. Marcus Limon, 32, of Fortson, Ga. was riding a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 190 near Nolanville, Texas when he ran into the back of another vehicle at a high-rate of speed. He was evacuated to Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas and died later that day following attempts to revive him.

Limon entered the military in January 2005 as a fuel handler. He was assigned to the 4th Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division since July 2005, serving as a petroleum supply specialist for the battalion.

During his time with the 1st Cavalry Division, Limon deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom Rotation 06-08, earning the Army Commendation Medal, two Army Achievement Medals, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Iraqi Campaign Medal with Campaign Star and the Global War on Terrorism Medal, among many others.

While in Iraq, Limon contributed to his section making more than 1,300 fuel tanker re-supply missions. His section dispensed 3, 027,146 gallons of fuel without incident for various air platforms to include UH-60 Blackhawk, CH-47 Chinook and AH-64 Apache helicopters as well as providing fuel to aircraft from other military services to include the Navy and Air Force.

He is survived by his wife.

The incident is under investigation.