Spc. Ezra Dawson

Fort Hood officials have announced the death of a Soldier who was supporting Operation Enduring Freedom.

Spc. Ezra Dawson, 31, of Las Vegas, Nev., died Jan. 17 2009 in Konar Province, Afghanistan when the Chinook helicopter he was in made a hard landing under combat conditions.

Dawson entered the military in September 2004 as in Infantryman. He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division since January 2008.

He deployed to Afghanistan July 2008.

Specialist Dawson’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.