Fort Hood officials have released the name of a Soldier who died Sept. 27 2008, as a result of internal bleeding from an existing medical condition.

Spc. Jared Arnn, 21, of Boonville, Ind. was admitted to Fort Hood’s Darnall Hospital after fellow Soldiers had found him unresponsive in his barracks room the afternoon of Sept. 27. He was evacuated to the Scott & White Hospital Neurology Department in Temple, Texas and died later that day.

Arnn entered the military in August 2006 as an avionics system repairman. He was assigned to the 615th Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division since July 2007, serving as an avionics repair specialist for the battalion.

Most recently Spc. Arnn was in support of 1st Air Cavalry Brigade as it conducted humanitarian relief flights to Texas’s Gulf Coast following Hurricane Ike. He performed maintenance and repair of aircraft in support of the mission to include UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters.

Prior to serving with the 1st Cavalry Division he served in the Republic of South Korea, earning the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, and the Overseas Service Ribbon.

He is survived by his mother and father.