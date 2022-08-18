Staff Sgt. Roberto Andrade Jr

Fort Hood announced the death of a Soldier who was supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Staff Sgt. Roberto Andrade Jr., 26, of Chicago, Ill., died Jan. 18 2009 in Baghdad, Iraq, of wounds suffered when an improvised explosive device struck his vehicle.

Andrade joined the military in October 2001 as a Fire Support Specialist and was assigned to1st Battalion, 66th Armor, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division since March 2007.

He deployed to Iraq in March 2008.

Staff Sergeant Andrade’s decorations and awards include the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officers Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon.