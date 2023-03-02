Varsity girls win Hornet relays

Salado Girls Track team won the Gatesville Hornet Relays Feb. 23 with a team total of 142 points. Followed closely in second by Cameron Yoe with 140 points.

Lexy Wilson placed third in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 13.80. Jillian Taylor placed sixth with a time of 14.18.

Jillian Taylor placed fourth in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 28.94. Paige Fariss placed fifth with a time of 29.32.

Penelope Anderson won the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 1:05.48. Ellie Mescher placed fifth with a time of 1:07.91.

Alexa Williams won the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 5:45.40. Zoe Adcox placed fourth with a time of 5:56.24. Anna Redelscheimer placed fifth with a time of 6:06.48.

Anna Redelscheimer placed third in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 52.03.

Salado’s 4×100 Meter Relay team of Paige Fariss, Lexy Wilson, Macy Morris and Payton Ortega placed second with a time of 52.66.

Salado’s 4×200 Meter Relay team Paige Fariss, Addison King, Elizabeth Markham and Payton Ortega placed fifth with a time of 1:57.13.

Salado’s 4×800 Meter Relay team of Ellie Mescher, Zoie Adcox, Alexa Williams and Penelope Anderson placed first with a time of 10:39.27.

Audrey Bender placed second in the Pole Vault with a vault of 9’0. Meri Fischer placed third with a vault of 9’0.

Lexy Wilson placed second in the Long Jump with a distance of 16’4. Payton Ortega placed fourth with a distance of 15’2.

Natalie Burleson won the Triple Jump with a total distance of 35’2.50.

Salado JV Girls place second in Hornet Relays

Salado JV Girls Track placed second in the Gatesville Hornet Relays Feb. 23. with a team total of 117 points. Host Gatesville won the meet with 136 points.

Jolee Lindsey won the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 30.03. Camille Taylor placed sixth with a time of 31.57.

Katelyn Valdez won the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 6:46.38. Zimri Lebaron placed second with a time of 6:50.29.

Zimri Lebaron won the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 14:11.00. Kately Valdez placed second with a time of 14:24.00.

Riley Guthrie won the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 54.72.

Salado’s 4×200 Meter Relay team of Sara Ellis, Serenity Jirasek, Jolee Lindsey and Riley Guthrie placed first with a time of 2:00.24.

Salado’s 4×400 Meter Relay team of Sara Ellis, Serenity Jirasek, Jolee Lindsey and Riley Guthrie placed first with a time of 4:40.11.

Maddie Casper won the Pole Vault with a vault of 8’0.

Sara Ellis placed sixth in the Long Jump with a distance of 13’7.

Serenity Jirasek placed second in the Triple Jump with a total distance of 30’4.25.