Varsity, JV boys place third in Gatesville track meet

Salado Varsity Boys Track team placed third in the Gatesville Hornet Relays Feb. 23. with 75 points. Host Gatesville won the meet with 170 points.

Andrew Young won the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 12.10.

Owen Pitcock placed fourth in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 25.10.

Luke Anderson won the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 4:34.52.

Luke Anderson won the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 9:55.00. Coulson Boyd placed third with a time of 10:38. Camden Aycock placed sixth with a time of 11:00.00.

Anthony Angell placed third in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 50.18. Chevy Adkisson placed fifth with a time of 50.32.

Salado’s 4×100 Meter Relay team of Andrew Young, AJ Fach, Chevy Adkisson and Brendan Wilson placed fifth with a time of 50.77.

Jackson Leiskau placed sixth in the Shot Put with a put of 39’5.

Jackson Leiskau placed third in the Discus with a distance of 122’11. J. Crisp placed sixth with a distance of 116’1.

Andrew Young placed third in the High Jump with a height of 5’4.

Jackson Bragg won the Pole Vault with a vault of 14’6.

Salado JV Boys Track team placed third in the Gatesville Hornet Relays Feb. 23 with 75 team points.

Brody Delukie won the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 5:22.99. Wesley Engleking placed third, 5:34.77.

Brody Deluckie won the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 11:29.00. Wesley Engleking placed second with a time of 11:36.00. Eli Barker placed fifth with a time of 13:00.00.

Salado’s 4×100 Meter Relay team of Brayden Dildine, Michael Edmonson, Dusty Rhiddlehoover and Lucas Beyer placed fifth with a time of 48.90.

Salado 4×200 Meter Relay team of Lucas Beyer, Dusty Rhiddlehoover, Dion Thomas and Brayden Dildine placed fourth with a time of 1:42.35.

Salado 4×400 Meter Relay team of Brayden Dildine, Lucas Beyer, Dion Thomas and Stephen Craig placed fourth with a time of 4:07.84.

Brooks Mayberry placed second in the Discus with a distance of 95’7.

Elijah Burk placed third in the High Jump with a height of 5’0.

Rocco Purcell won the Pole Vault with a vault of 10’0.

Brayden Dildine placed fourth in the Long Jump with a distance of 17’8.

Brayden Dildine placed third in the Triple Jump with a total distance of 34’11.