Salado- Funeral services for Ward Carroll, 71 of Salado were held Dec. 15 2008 at Heartfield Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Joe Bentley officiated.

Mr. Carroll passed away December 11 2008 in a Temple hospital.

Ward was August 26, 1937 to William and Lillie Belle (Vann) Carroll in Gholson, Texas. He graduated from Salado High School in 1956 and attended a business college. Ward married Velda Buchanan on Christmas Eve in 1957. Mr. Carroll worked as a truck driver for more than 40 years before retiring in 1997. Ward was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved barbecuing and fish frying with friends and family.

Ward is survived by his wife, Velda Carroll of Salado; one son, Kevin Carroll and wife Jenny of Salado; two daughters, Vicki Hejl and hsuband Brad of Heidenheimer, Tammy Brooks and husband Steven of Temple; one brother, Earnest Carroll of Temple, two sisters, Opal Lawson of Coppers Cove, Mary Grimstead of Abiline; three granddaughters, Beverly Hejl of Heidenheimer, Helena Carroll of Salado, and Rebecca Carroll of Salado.

Heartfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to the Salado Volunteer Fire Department of charity of choice.