Wayne F. Baden, M.D

Wayne F. Baden, M.D., of Temple, Texas, died January 16, 2009. He was 89 years old.



Dr. Baden was born in Lake City, Iowa, March 21, 1919, to Justie and Laura (Bassett) Baden. His wife, Kathryn Beery Baden, his parents, his sister, Eva Baden Anderle, and his brother, Dr. Ervin Baden, all preceded him in death.

Dr. Baden is survived by a daughter, Karen Baden Parker, and her husband, Tom, of McKinney, Texas; two sons, Leland Baden of Temple, Texas, and Gary Baden, and his wife, Sarah, of Frisco, Texas. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Kurt Liles and his wife, Melissa, of Frisco, Texas; Kevin Lewis and his wife, Wilma, of Jacksonville, Arkansas and Lara Baden of Frisco, Texas. Additionally there are five great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.

The great-grandchildren are Marcus Beumer, and his wife Crystalys, of Mesquite, Texas; Lindsey and Landon Liles of Frisco, Texas; and Elizabeth and Michael Ellis of Jacksonville, Arkansas. His only great-great grandchild is the infant son of Marcus Beumer, Peyton Beumer. He is also survived by brother-in-law Tom Beery of Rockdale, Texas, and his wife, Elein.

Dr. Badenwas a member of Presbyterian churches in Lake City, Iowa, Raymondville, Temple, Belton and Salado. He served his churches as member, deacon, chairman of the diaconate and Elder. He graduated from Lake City, Iowa, High School in 1936. At the age of 13 years and seven months, he became the youngest Eagle Scout in Iowa’s history. He was a member of Chi Beta Phi social and of the “Clan of C” athletic fraternities, enroute to earning his B.A. degree from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1940. He entered Iowa Medial School as a private in the Army Student Training Program in 1940, graduated on the Dean’s list with his M.D. degree and as a First Lieutenant, later Captain, in the Army Medical Corps, in December of 1943. He was certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1956. He was in the private practice of OB-GYN at the Baden-Bennack-Spence Clinic in Raymondville, Texas, from 1949 to 1959. He then went to Scott and White Clinic-Hospital in Temple to organize and chair a new Department of Obstetric and Gynecology and to establish an affiliated Resident Training Program. He was a member, serving in various capacities, of over a dozen medical organizations. He was author and editor of three books and three dozen articles in his specialty. He was Founding Chairman of the Board, and later Executive vice-president, for the Institute of Humanities at Salado, Texas, from 1980 to 1987. He resigned from their clinic staff in 1971, retaining his Hospital membership, and eventually serving as Clinical Professor Emeritus in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology until his death. Scott and White established the Wayne F. Baden gynecologic lectureship in his honor. He also practiced in Temple’s Santa Fe and King’s Daughters Hospitals, and was Consultant to the Temple VA and Darnell Army Hospitals, finally retiring to write in 1988.

Dr. Wayne and Kay established an Educational Foundation n the area surrounding the Lake City, Iowa, Stewart Memorial Community Hospital, in the practice of obstetrics, gynecology, pediatric and family practice.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 20, at Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple, TX, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation to the charity of your choice, or practice the motto Dr. Wayne tried to live by and simply “Do a good (Boy Scout) deed daily.”