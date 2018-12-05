2018 Letters to Santa from Mrs Ramsey and Mrs Wilson classes

Every year Salado Village publishes Letters to Santa Claus written by the third graders at Thomas Arnold Elementary. This year, we have produced the actual letters into a slideshow for you to enjoy. Pick up the print edition for the Letters to save for your scrapbook!







Mrs. Wilson

Dear Santa,

Hay Santa I’m going to give you lots of coos and malk. Santa I love Christmas as much as you Santa. I love CHristmas because baking. I love going to ice show. It is fun to decorate. I want a desk. Merry Christmas Santa

Olivia

Dear Santa,

Im so excited for Christmas. I will make you some treats and give you a nice cold drink. Hope you have a great time delivering presents. I was wondiring if you could bring me some big bottle of Elmers glue and some things for my dog’s? Can I get some puzzle. I will leave carrots for your reindeer.

Sincerely by Emma

Dear Santa,

How are you doing in the north pole? So I was wondering if you could get me a LoL suprise toy and some numnum nail polish set. And I also want a toy kitchen set, mechanical pencils and I really have tons of fun enjoying Christmas very much and I want 3 American dolls. thank you very much

Love and cared by Angelica

Dear Santa,

I’m excited for Christmas. My mom said you were coming early but my dad said you were coming late. I desided I would just stay up. Can you please get me a bracelet maker, Jordans, Salado jacket, now colors, new bed sheats and new room decorations I didn’t forget about the treats. Merry christmas

Natalie

Dear Santa,

I’m excited for CHristmas. I going to put a lot’s of cookies and milk I’ll put carrots that lead to my house so your reindeer’s can eat the carrots. I’ll like to have a elecrrik motocycle/Nintendo Swich and Xbox games.

Love, William

Dear Santa

How are you this year and is your best tracks of chard last year and how 100% bevieve in you how and please get me these thigs I relly would apecat that hiers my Crismas List -> One little TV please and one iPhone and iPad please and one Xbox please and last thige one kitten please thank you for comeing ever year hope you have a good year

Love Talon

Dear Santa,

I am going to get you cookies and milk, or if you have been loving your mexacan cakes I can get you that to. It would be relly nice for you to bring me a bike, zipline, computer or a fitbite. I would relly want a computer or a bike. But mostly a computer. Thank you for delivering us relly cool presents and make sure to find carrots on the grass and watch our for are chrismas lights. merry christmas. p.s. tell are elf to bring us candy canes.

love, Zack

Dear Santa,

I am so excited for Christmns!! I will put extra milk and cookes out. To keep rodofs hose gloen brit red I will put sum carrots out. I love Chrismns!!

Love Cody.

Dear Santa,

how are you this Christmas. Can you send me a shelf Elf Iv’e wanted one since I was 6 years old. And I’d like a soccer ball please I also want a real madrid shirt with Cristiano Ronaldo’s name on the back of it. And I think that might be it but just one quick question What do you like more cat’s or dog’s? I like cats and I’ll leave cookied and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer. and merry Christmas

from Adrian.

Dear Santa,

I have been thanking and I’m going to ask my dad if I can leave out carrots. Also I know it makes you sad sometimes when people say thet you are not real. but don’t be sad because I believe in you. Also there is just one thang I want a kitten!

love Brinley

Dear Santa,

have a merry Christmas and I want a phone and I want you to have a merry Christmas. and I want you to help my mom and my dad and I want a toy and dino toys I know I am 9 years old but I still play with toys and I want a gini pig.

Love Felipe

Dear Santa,

How are you going? I am doing good. This Christmas I plan on leaveing you some cookies and milk and also something for your reindeer. All I want for Christmas really is three guinna pigs one named Toffee the other named Waffle and last but not least is cookie. Merry Cristmas

Love, Ali

Dear Santa,

how is your year going are you redey for Chrismas. Well I am and for Chrismas I want a new eltric scooter. and hoverboard, and a dron, and a iPod, and a screen pectecter for the iPod. pleas if i am good will you get me them how about this it leav you ten cookis and milk wil you do it???? Merry Chrismas.

Love Weston

Dear Santa,

Hellow! How are you doing? And am I on the nice list? Well anyways, how are your reindeer? Sorry, I have a LOT of quistions. OK. Sorry. Merry Cristmas! Well here is what I want for Cristmas. Number 1, Pokémon cards A LOT of Pokémon cards. Number 2, Survival guide books. Numer 3, Knot books. number 4, Maps of Texas, Number 5. Camo bags, Example: Camo Backpack. I would like a Under Armor backpack please. Number 6 Bebe gun. OK last one. Ropes, and you know, stuff like that. Do you like cookies and milk? Well I can’t think of anything elso to write, good bye!

Love, Annalee

Dear Santa,

Hoq are you this CHristmas? I was wondering if you can give me a hoverbord. I will give you some cookies with milk and I swear ill be good at home and if I don’t be good I will get cole and will get only one present but plesea give me an hoverbord. Merry Christmas

Catalina

Dear Santa,

I hope your reindeer enjoy the carrots I leave out for your reindeer and the treats and milk for you. Dont forget to put ectra treats, toys, and chewys also a new bed for my dog. Leave me a note and tell your elves hank you! also I want you to tell me how you get through the chimney. Merry Christmas

Kathryn

Dear Santa,

Hi how aer you doing today?I want for Christmas a drone and a Nerfgun and a hover board and a Nintendo And a Xbox One. And a new gocart. And a TV. And a remote control truck. Merry Christmas.

Love, Ulises

Dear Santa,

I am so excited for CHristmas. I will leavyou chocolet cookies for you, I love CHristmas I will leav your reindeer some carrots. What i want for Christmas is 3 nerf guns and a coupl video gamse.

Sincerely, Noah

Dear Santa,

I hope that you get lot’s of cookies and mulk uring christmas. I hope rhat I get a hover board and maybye a Nintendo Switch with the new pokemon game! I’ll make sure that I give you lost of extra cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeer. My family also makes a special reindeer food. Merry CHristmas. PS this was mailed a week before thanksgiving.

Sam

Dear Santa,

What I would like for Christmas is a magic 8 ball. A LOL surprise mega dolly. A beanie boo owl, A new doll, And a new pair of sparkly shoes.

From, Zoe H.

Mrs. Ramsey

Dear Santa

how are you doing? this is my feset year time and I mite get a huver bord a for my big gift that mom asked me and I said a boring bag that hades from the roof! so I would not want you to get it beacuse she is getting it and I want pop socked for my pghh a cat i do not care wat kind, pigs, and a nerf gun and something eles I dont care see you later

Coupers

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you doing? Are you and the elves getting everything ready for Christmas yet? I’ll bet you all have a ton of jobs to get done. This year I would really love and Xbox 1 X and a lot of baseball and football it really doesn’t matter And I would like a go cart thanks alot

sincerly, from Owen

Dear Santa

How are you doing? Please please please can you please get me a lot of fortnight gift cards so I can get v-bucks. I would also like some games for my Xbox like NBA 2k19, WWE 2k19, Madden 19 and Call of duty black Ops 4 and red dead redimtion. please get me it please can you get me a watch. love you santa you are the best. No coal.

love: Teyshaun

Dear Santa

this is my letter to you for crismis I woud eily like this thans a holl hook of Nref guns and Nrfe bolids.

love Liam

Dear Santa,

how are you doing? Are you getting all of the presents ready for chChristmas? For CHristmas I want a dune buggy, Traxxes Remote control car, and a remote control ball. HAVE A MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Cash

Dear Santa,

are you good I hope you feel fin. Your elves are going to be bese. I want a new Lego set a Star Wars.

love, Walker

Dear Santa,

How are you going? Are you and your frans getting every thing ready for crismas. I bet you have lot’s of job’s to get done. this year I want a lot f LoL Doll’s and pickne oP, and you can chuse the rest. and all make shure to feed your raindeer.

Love, Zoey

Dear Santa Claus,

How is it going? I love CHristmas because you give the best presents. It must be hard to make presents for all the kids and dilliver the presents, For CHristmas I want a surprise. I don’t care what you bring me. I’ll just be happy.

Sincerly, Jaiton

Dear Santa Claus,

how is Prance and Mrs. Claus? but I’m going to tell you what I want is a Iron man two energy plate box with arc reactor!! and a Ironman glove. and 10,000 magnet balls! thank you. p.s. Have a merry Chrismas. p.s.s. your the best!

love Griffin

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs Claus? This year I think I was really good! For chrismas I would like a american girl soll! And a new watch! And I really want is a book about Harry Potter and it has a wand that can light up!!! I really hope you can make me all these things! I will make you really yummy cookies this year!!!

Love, Katie

Dear Santa Claus,

You are really nice and your elfs like Ean. All I really ant is nothing you can get me inthing. Exsept for a big hamhmal please santa. I hope Eans reindear dose not get sick again. Please send this back if you are good!

Love, Stella

Dear Sana Clause,

Tell me how sofia is doing that’s my elf. Tell her to bring me a note on how she is doing. WHat I want for christmas is a hover board pleas i really want it and I realy whant 100 lol dolls pleas. LoL manchine pleas and mojmoj claw mechine please. That’s my top 5 thing’s. I hope you get to see many kids for crhismas I love you Santa even if kids don’t beive in you I do I hope you have a very speacial crhistmas. ps I realy want 50 pet’s pleas

Hayden

Dear Santa

how are I let you are good. So this year I was hopeing for an Xbox 1 pleassssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss!!!!!!! THANK YOU!

Love, Adam

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. CLaus doing? Thank you for the gifts every year! ANyways here is what I want: LOL mantion 100 LOL’s: 50 mystery big sisters and 30 mystery LiL sisters and 20 mystery pets please. Tell Roudolph I said hi!

Love, Sage

Dear Santa

Hi Santa! I just came here to say Hi telling you what I need for crismes. I need a bucket of animals, I need a BIG monster truck with a ramotcaerol, I need a BIG lego box! Oh! And one last thing I need a iPhn.

Love, Dylan

Dear Santa

I am Ryley and I have a sister named Sydney my eld is named Candy and I hope she says we have been good. I am probobly going to stay up and syour raindeer. and can you make it snow this year? I hope you are having a jolly day mary chrismas ho,ho,ho

Love, Ryley

Dear Santa,

how are you? I’m feeling great! I’m exited for Chirsmas! I hope you bring me a terrifc presents. I want a new american girl doll. I wnat tenny. I think your elfs work harder than anyone!

Love, Brylynn

Dear Santa

I hope you can make little kids get what they wont. Speing of that I wold like 100 puppy and thay haft to real. Do not test me.

Love, Katlym

Dear Sant

How sre you doing dio you now chrisma was my favert holda ti si so fun i love you sanat you aere tthe best you are so cool

Luke