Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles are making their third trip to the 4A State soccer tournament after they beat Life Waxahachie 2-1 in the Region 1-4A Championship earlier today.

Life Waxahachie goalkeeper makes a save against an attacking Izzy Blancaflor. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)

Salado took an early lead when Izzy Blancaflor took Shelby Hollywood’s pass from the right side and headed it into the goal with 33:50 left in the first half.

Shortly after, Taylor Dabney made a save on a Life Waxahachie shot with 31:00 left in the first.

A minute later, Lexi Rice threatened to score for Salado, but was called for a foul in the Life Waxahachie penalty box instead.

Five minutes after that, Shelby Hollywood booted a shot at an empty goal from 25 yards away, but the gusting winds pushed it left of the mark.

Dabney made her second save of the first half with 21:30 left. Two minutes later, Life Waxahachie missed a shot.

Hollywood set up right of the goal with an attempt to pass to Blancaflor as she did earlier in the half, but the pass went over Blancaflor’s head to turn the ball over with 13:40 left in the half.

With 5:00 left in the first half, Sydney Lange missed a shot at goal for Salado and the Lady Eagles carried a 1-0 lead into the half.

It didn’t take long for the Lady Eagles to extend their lead as Hollywood took an assist from Sydney Lange to put Salado up 2-0 with 32 minutes in regulation.

About a minute later, Lange needled between defenders for a shot that was taken away by a foul against Salado.

Skylar Gardner had a booming free kick from 25 yards out that hit the crossbar, denying Salado once more with 27 minutes left in regulation.

Reese Lange missed a shot with 25:15 left to play as the Lady Eagles continued their relentless attack against Life Waxahachie.

Cassie Vargas’s shot was denied by Life Waxahachie goalkeeper Kaylee Wheaton with 19 minutes left.

Kenadi Smith’s shot went just left of the goal with 15:20 on the clock.

Life Waxahachie’s Zanae Nylund’s shot went just beyond the outstretched arms of Cambry Edmondson to close the score to 2-1 with 13:00 left in regulation.

Wheaton made another save, this time on Hollywood’s shot with 11:17 left to play.

A few seconds later, Smith took her next shot on goal, but Nylund was again there to keep the score within reach.

Life Waxahachie threatened to tie with 2:30 left to play but Nia Ruiz kicked the ball over the crossbar.

Sydney Lange missed a shot with 1:25 left.

With 50 seconds left in regulation, Life Waxahachie defended a corner kick by Salado, but could not advance the ball, giving Salado its one-point win.