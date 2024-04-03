Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles face Wichita Falls in the 4A Region 1 semi-finals 10 a.m. April 5 at Northwest ISD Stadium in DFW after beating Benbrook 5-1 in Alvarado April 2.
The Lady Eagles went up 3-0 in the first half with Shelby Hollywood scoring the first two goals for the girls. The first came as Hollywood put a corner kick by Cade Harris into the goal.
The second came in the 23rd minute with an assist by Izzy Blancaflor.
Reese Lange scored the third on a long shot.
Lucy Johnson scored the fourth goal for Salado.
Sydney Lange scored the final goal for the Lady Eagles.
Benbrook score its only goal on a penalty kick by Campbell Cox.
Salado got to the Region quarterfinals by defeating Decatur 2-1 March 29. Scoring were Izzy Blancaflor with an assist by Reese Lange, and Shelby Hollywood with an assist by Cora Thomas.