Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles face Wichita Falls in the 4A Region 1 semi-finals 10 a.m. April 5 at Northwest ISD Stadium in DFW after beating Benbrook 5-1 in Alvarado April 2.

The Lady Eagles went up 3-0 in the first half with Shelby Hollywood scoring the first two goals for the girls. The first came as Hollywood put a corner kick by Cade Harris into the goal.

Sydney Lange goes up for the ball. (photos by Royce Wiggin)

The second came in the 23rd minute with an assist by Izzy Blancaflor.

Reese Lange scored the third on a long shot.

Lucy Johnson scored the fourth goal for Salado.

Sydney Lange scored the final goal for the Lady Eagles.

Benbrook score its only goal on a penalty kick by Campbell Cox.

Salado got to the Region quarterfinals by defeating Decatur 2-1 March 29. Scoring were Izzy Blancaflor with an assist by Reese Lange, and Shelby Hollywood with an assist by Cora Thomas.