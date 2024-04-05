Salado Village Voice

Shelby Hollywood put a pass from Izzy Blancaflor into the back of the net with 13:22 left in the first half and it was all the Salado Lady Eagles needed to win the Region 1-4A Semi-final April 5 at Northwest ISD.

But the Lady Eagles — and Izzy Blancaflor for that matter — were not done as they added three more goals in the second half to beat Wichita Falls 4-0.

The Lady Eagles face Waxahachie Life in the Region final 10 a.m. April 6. Waxahachie Life beat San Elizario in the semi-final round.

This is the second straight year for the Lady Eagles to get to the finals in Region 1.

Izzy Blancaflor scores for Salado. Photo by Royce Wiggin

The Lady Eagles had a goal by Blancaflor scraped from the board for an offsides call seven minutes into play. Four minutes later, Wichita Falls had a goal wiped out for the same call.

The Lady Eagles were on their heels for most of the first half as Wichita Falls attacked the goal nine times. Taylor Dabney made three saves while the Lady Coyotes missed six shots at goal.

On the other hand, Salado had just three shots on goal, missing one. Coyote goalkeeper Priscilla Torres made a save in the first half.

The Lady Eagles dominated the second half.

Wichita Falls missed three shots early in the first 13 minutes of second half and the Lady Eagles defended against a corner kick with 34:15 left in the match.

With 26:51 left to play, Lady Eagle goalkeeper Cambry Edmondson made the second of four saves (on another corner kick) to keep the Lady Coyotes scoreless.

Torres made a save against a shot by Hollywood with 22:40 left in the match, but three minutes later, Sydner Lange fed Blancaflor the ball for the second goal of the match with 19:41 left on the board.

Four minutes later, Blancaflor put a pass from Hollywood into the net for a 3-0 lead and the writing was on the wall to put an end to Wichita Fall’s season.

The final goal came on a booming kick from 10 yards beyond the penalty box by Emily Lemus with 5:23 left to play.

Edmondson made her final save of the match with 38 ticks left on the clock to keep the shut out in tact for Salado.