Salado Village Voice

In the 88th minute of the 4A state semi-final soccer match between the Salado Lady Eagles and the Boerne Lady Greyhounds, Kailey Stringfellow took a pass from Sophia Namvar near the corner of the penalty box and eked it past Cambry Edmondson to put the Greyhounds up 2-1 in overtime.

Shelby Hollywood and Skylar Gardner celebrate Hollywood’s goal that tied the match at 1-1. (photo by Royce Wiggin)

A shot by Reese Lange in the 82nd minute went over the cross bar in the first overtime period.

Boerne’s Kinsley Sawyer made a save on a shot by Shelby Hollywood, her third of the match, in the 83rd minute of the match to keep the score knotted at 1-1.

The Lady Eagles could get no shots off in the second overtime period and Boerne held on for the 2-1 overtime win, sending the Lady Greyhounds to the state final at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.

Boerne scored early on a low shot from 20 yards out by Avery Ukeiley that slid just inside the right post in the eighth minute of the match.

Salado scored in the 74th minute on a shot from the near right sideline by Shelby Hollywood that curved into the back post from 30 yards out to tie the match at 1-1.

In traffic, Boerne took three quick shots on goal in the 56th minute of the match with Lady Eagle goalkeeper Edmondson making two quick saves against Stringfellow and Isabella Pottet and Lexi Rice defending against the third shot by Namvar.

The Lady Eagles took eight shots in the match with Hollywood taking three of them, Reese Lange taking two, Sydney Lange taking two and Cade Harris taking one.

Boerne took five shots, two by Stringfellow (one for a goal), one by Pettet, one by Namvar and one for goal by Ukeiley.

Salado was called for 13 fouls and three yellow cards (one each by Sydney Lange, Reese Lange and Skylar Gardner).

Boerne was hit with 11 fouls and one yellow card on Pettet.

The Lady Greyhounds face defending state champions Celina, which beat Lumberton 3-1 earlier in the day.