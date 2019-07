2019 Salado Jr. High Football

Date Opponent Location 7th B 7th A 8th B 8th A Sept. 12 Academy Away 4:30 PM 5:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM Sept. 19 Troy Home 4:30 PM 5:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM Sept. 26 Connally Away 4:30 PM 5:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM Oct. 3 Robinson Home 4:30 PM 5:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM Oct. 10 Rogers Away 6:15 PM Oct. 17 Lorena Away 4:30 PM 5:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM Oct. 24 Madisonville Home 4:30 PM 5:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM Oct. 31 Mexia Away 4:30 PM 5:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM Nov. 7 Fairfield Home 4:30 PM 5:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM

