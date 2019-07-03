Billingsley, Hazel Mae

Billingsley passes away June 14

Hazel Mae Billingsley, 66, of Salado passed away June 14, 2003 at her residence.

Funeral services were held June 17 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Salado. Burial was in Emerald Hills Cemetery in Kenedale.

She was preceded in death her parents Cause and Henry Gone, four brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her husband Joe L. Billingsley of Salado; three sisters, Ora Russell of Mineral Wells, Mary Jo Young of Crowley, and Nell Autrey of Houston; son, Jim Porter of League City; daughters, Tammy Porter of Houston and Kimberly LeJeune of Like Charles, LA; eight grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Sheryl Ferguson of Fort Worth, Vickie Prehoditch of Austin and Gary Billingsley of Austin.