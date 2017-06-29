Community Bible study signing up for Christian Leadership series

The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study (CBS) adult evening class is registering members for a 30-week in-depth interdenominational Bible study.

This fall the class will focus on a study of 1 & 2 Timothy and Titus entitled “Christian Leadership”.

Thereafter, the study will encompass three other letters of Paul including Galatians, Colossians and Philippians.

Beginning Sept. 11, the class will meet weekly from 7:30-9 p.m. on Monday in the small sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Belton, Sixth and Main streets.

The class is open to all adults. Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or married couples.

Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.

These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15 people.

Following the small groups there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.

The class will break for Christmas and spring vacations and finish at the end of April 2018.

To register or to obtain additional information contact the class coordinator at (254) 773-1842 in Temple.