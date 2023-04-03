Salado Village Voice

Gymnastics.

Dance.

On a horse.

While it moves.

The Texas Vaulting Expo held March 31-April 1 brought all of that to the Heritage Country Church arena at 9677 Lark Trail with demonstrations, competitions and workshops for coaches, competitors and teams.

The Texas Vaulting Expo opened the public 3-6 p.m. April 1 for the demonstrations and competitions portion of the expo.

During the earlier clinic portion of the weekend, competitors and coaches learned about various aspects of the sport.

The clinic included topics such as the role of a coach, tacking and lunging, teaching techniques, technical training for compulsories and freestyle composition.

The Vaulting Expo is an event of the EVAUSA Region 4, which has vaulting clubs in six states: Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas.

Texas has nine clubs, including two near Salado: Fly High Vaulters in Georgetown and Wild Spirit Vaulters on Fox Road in Belton.

Salado siblings Ryley and Sydney Klechka are members of the Fly High Vaulters and competed in the Advance Pas de Deux Freestyle (duo) April 1

Other competitions were done on the barrel and included team, Pas de Deux and individual divisions from beginner to intermediate to advanced.

Wild Spirit Vaulter Ava Cavanaugh competed in the Tiny Tot Barrel Freestyle.

Abigail Baird competed in the Beginning Barrel Freestyle (9-10) for the Wild Spirit Vaulters.

Karsyn Ratto competed in the Beginning Barrel Freestyle (6-8) for the Wild Spirit Vaulters.

Baird and Kendra Flynn competed in the Intermediate Barrel Pas de Deux Freestyle.