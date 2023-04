Salado United Methodist Church held a Community Easter Egg Hunt- April 2. The church is located at 650 Royal St. in Salado.

There were age-appropriate hunts for children through age 12, prize eggs, bounce houses, face painting and free photos with the Easter Bunny.

Salado United Methodist Church will have Easter Sunrise Services in the east-side parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Bring lawn chairs. A traditional service will be held at 9 a.m. and a band-led worship service will be held at 11 a.m.