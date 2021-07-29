Donald Ray Hutson

September 5, 1959

July 11, 2021

Funeral services for Donald Ray Hutson, 61, of Belton, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Heritage Country Church with Ricky Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Belton.

The family received friends for visitation Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.

Donald Ray Hutson died Sunday, July 11, 2021 in a Belton Nursing Home.

Donald Ray Hutson was born September 5, 1959, in Austin, the son of Donald Gene Hutson and Yvonne Novlene (Montgomery) Hutson. He moved with his family to Belton in 1978 and graduated from Belton High School in 1979. He began working for Wal Mart in Temple and continued to work for them in Waxahachie while in college. He worked for Wal Mart in Belton for more than 15years. He attended Heritage Country Church.

Mr. Hutson was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include six sisters, Ansera Boshaw, Gilda Dancel, Linda Grigsby, Tonya Hutson, Cassandra Klossner all of Belton and Melissa Hutson of Brownwood; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Memorials may be made to Heritage Country Church 9929 Lark Trail Salado, Texas 76571.