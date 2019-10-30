Glenda Nell Smith Arledge, 84, of Little Rock, passed away on October 23, 2019 surrounded by family at her home in Arkansas.

Born April 9, 1935 to Berniece Adeline and Joe T. Smith in Star City, Arkansas, Glenda was the oldest of three. She was a Football Maid and one of the Homecoming Queens of Gould High where she graduated in 1953.

She went on to work in sales at Baumans Men’s Store in Little Rock where she met her husband of over 60 years, E.R. Arledge. They settled down in Little Rock and created a beautiful life for their daughter, Petitia (Titia). Glenda was a lifetime volunteer at CHI St. Vincent, an instructor at the Reynolds Center Senior Net, retail sales chairman, and a member of the Ladies’ Auxiliary. Within the community, She was a member of the Pulaski County Master Gardeners and the Pulaski County Herb Society,

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, E.R. Arledge II of Little Rock, Arkansas, her daughter, Petitia (Titia) Rhea Arledge Califano and husband, Allan Califano of Salado, Texas; her brother, Michael Lynn Smith of Roland; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Berniece Smith and Joe T. Smith, brother, Joe Smith, and children, Glenn and Michelle Arledge.

Services were held Nov. 2 at Little Rock Funeral Home, followed by graveside services at Forest Hills Cemetery. Honor Glenda by donating towards the tuition of her great-granddaughter, Alixandria Horsley at Central Texas Christian School, 4141 W. Hwy 93, Temple, TX 76502 or the family wishes that donations be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/glendaarledge.