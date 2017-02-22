Hackers Ball benefits Salado Education Foundation

The seventh annual Salado Education Foundation Hackers Ball tees off at Mill Creek at 1 p.m. March 3.

Registration of players and teams begins at 11:30 a.m. THe $100 per player entry fee includes lunch, shared cart and green fees.

Prizes will be awarded for the longest drive, closest to hole. There will also be team prizes for the best net and gross scores.

Proceeds will benefit the Salado Education Foundation’s efforts to improve the educational opportunites for the students of Salado ISD through Innovative Teaching Grants, Educational Resource Grants and scholarships to graduating Salado High School seniors.

Contact Miachel Harvey at 512-618-8596 for more information.