Introducing the 2020 Salado ISD Board of Trustees Candidates

On Nov. 3, Village of Salado Independent School District voters will elect three board members to three-year terms on the Salado ISD Board of Trustees. Candidates are Kim Bird, Troy Byrd, Savannah Hennig and Troy Smith.

Early voting begins on Oct. 13 and continues through Oct. 30. There are several early voting locations in Bell County. On election day, Bell County registered voters may vote at any Bell County polling location, not just their home precinct. Precinct 203 voting will be at the Salado Church of Christ Activity Center, 217 Church St. in Salado.

Keeping with tradition, Salado Village Voice presents introductions and questions and answer sessions with local candidates during the Early Voting periods. This week is the introduction of candidates. If you would like to send a question for the editor to consider incorporating into his questions and answer sessions, email it to news@saladovillagevoice.com

Kim Bird

Seventeen years ago, my husband, Erin, and I moved to Salado because we fell in love with the quaint charm of the Village and heard about the excellent education available in Salado schools. As the mother of two Salado students: Morgan, a 2016 graduate, and Drew, a sophomore at Salado High School, I have never regretted our decision. Erin and I are both lifelong Texans with the exception of the four years when he served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. I graduated from high school in Early, Texas, and attended Howard Payne University, where I earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and a Secondary (grades 6-12) Composite Science teaching certificate. My career in education included classroom and administrative experience in school districts of all sizes. I went on to earn a Master’s degree in Education Administration from Houston Baptist University and a Ph.D. in Education Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.

I am currently a full-time mom and community volunteer with interests in a couple of Salado businesses. My community involvement has included service on the boards of the Salado Lions Club, the Salado Mentors program, the Salado Education Foundation, the Salado Museum and College Park, and the Salado I.S.D. school board. Volunteering in Salado has given me the opportunity to collaborate with many different members of our community as we seek to retain the aspects of our Village that we all love while embracing and managing our inevitable growth. My experience in public schools as a parent, teacher, administrator and board member has given me valuable perspective to continue to serve our community on the Salado I.S.D. Board of Trustees.

Troy Byrd

My name is Troy “Coach” Byrd and I am running for Salado ISD School Board.

I have been a resident of the Salado community since 2012. Debra and I live just outside of the village and have 5 children and 7 grandchildren. One of our children, Ashley Belicek is a 2010 graduate andcurrently we have a 4th grade grandson at TAE3.

As an educator of 31 years I taught and coached in districts 2A to 6A in Oklahoma and Texas till my retirement in 2014. I have experienced all types of different teaching and coaching assignments as well as bus driving and maintenance of the facilities in some districts.

In 2016 after being retired for 1 year I joined the Salado High School teaching staff as a World Geography teacher, Varsity Football and Assistant Track Coach until May 2019 when I “RETIRED” for good. In my spare time I like to work in my yard, play golf with my oldest son and coach a 4th grade flag football team during their season.

Our district has grown and continues to grow. We need to make some important decisions for the future of our students, our faculty and support service staff. My 34 years of experience will help lead Salado ISD in the right direction to best serve everyone.

Savannah Hennig

My name is Savannah Hennig, and I am thrilled to be a candidate for the Salado ISD School Board. As a graduate of Salado schools, I know firsthand the unique environment and education our school district provides, and it is for this reason my husband and I chose to raise our family here. I am passionate about Salado and equally passionate about the school system that is training up our next generation.

On paper, I am a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Abilene Christian University with a BBA in Accounting, I’ve served 6 years as Treasurer for the Salado Education Foundation and am a member of First Baptist Church Salado. I’m the 3rd generation of a local business and have over 300 volunteer hours serving in some capacity to benefit Salado ISD- ranging from the Salado Education Foundation to the Long Range Facilities Planning Committee all the way to helping out in the classroom decorating doors and planning classroom parties. My professional background includes experience with cash flow, financial statements and budgets, and I’ve been attending school board meetings regularly in order to be knowledgeable on current events in our district.

Personally, I am married to my childhood sweetheart and we have two beautiful children. I enjoy being a Homeroom Mom and all the time that affords me being up at the schools. I adore walking the halls and seeing the future of our town in the children’s big, bright eyes.

Salado’s amazing students are the reason I am running for School Board. It would be a privilege and an honor to serve in this manner for the future of our children, and I’d humbly and gratefully appreciate your support and vote.

Troy Smith

My name is Troy Smith and I am running for re-election to the Salado ISD school board.

I grew up in Salado and graduated from Salado High School in 2000. I completed my undergraduate studies at the University of North Texas where I graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. My wife and I moved back to Salado 12 years ago and our three children currently attend Thomas Arnold Elementary and Salado Middle School. I own a small business in Salado and enjoy being an active member of our community.

Since moving back, I have had the privilege of serving our community in several ways. I was a board member for the Salado Education Foundation and treasurer for the Salado Chamber of Commerce. I served on the administrative advisory board for the Salado ISD long range facilities planning committee. I am now a board member and treasurer for the Salado Youth Soccer Association and have coached youth sports for the last 6 years.

My original intent for running for school board in 2017 was to provide representation for the district’s youngest students and to improve our overcrowded facilities. Over the last 3 years, we have worked to reduce crowding at the elementary school, while also moving students out of portable buildings. We have improved facilities across the district by replacing roofing and lighting systems, as well as updating outdated HVAC systems. We have also implemented new safety protocols in order to provide a safe learning environment for our students.

It has been an honor to serve on the board for this term. I am seeking re-election so I can continue to help ensure the children of Salado continue to have the opportunity to receive an excellent education in a safe environment. Salado is my home and I care deeply about this community. I would greatly appreciate your vote for Salado ISD school board.