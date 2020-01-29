Lady Eagle sit atop District basketball

With wins over Burnet and Taylor last week, Salado Lady Eagles sit alone atop District 27-4A at 5-0 as teams begin the second loop of play this week.

Lady Eagles 62

Burnet 37

Salado scored 23 points in the second quarter alone to put their district game with the visiting Burnet Lady Bulldogs away on Jan. 24. Salado went on to coast to a 62-37 win.

The teams were knotted at 12-12 midway through the first before Salado went on a 7-0 streak to take a lead they would never relinquish. After scoring 23 points in the second, Salado led 42-18 at the half. Salado extended its lead to 57-25 at the end of the third and coasts to the easy win.

Kaia Philen played 24 minutes, scoring 15 points to lead the team, along with Abby Rembert’s 15 points in 36 minutes on the court.

Philen shot six-of-10 from the court and grabbed three rebounds. She also had two assists, two steals and four deflections.

Rembert shot five-of-10 from the court, including five-of-nine three-pointers. Rembert had two rebounds, two assists, a steal and two deflections.

Nine Salado players scored in the game, including these: Reese Preston, 9 points and a steal; Jasey Goings, 6 points and four rebounds; Katie Law, 5 points, a steal and a deflection; Lorena Perez, 4 points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block; Kenslee Konarik, 3 points, five rebounds and a deflection; Amanda Cantu, 2 points, two rebounds, eight assists, three steals and deflections; Maddy Wade, 1 point and four rebounds; Priscilla Torczynski, 1 point, two assists, two deflections and Janiah Del Rio, 1 point and a rebound.

Lady Eagles 44

Taylor 36

Salado Lady Eagles led the Taylor Lady Ducks from start-to-finish when they visited their court Jan. 21, winning 44-36;

The girls led Taylor 14-6 after the first and held a 24-11 halftime advantage. Taylor outscored Salado 9-7 in the third and 16-13 in the fourth, but it was not enough to erase the Lady Eagles’ 13-point halftime advantage.

Kaia Philen led Salado with 10 points. She also had six rebounds, two steals and four deflections.

Katie Law and Amanda Cantu followed with 8 points each. Law led the girls with 13 rebounds, including 11 offensive boards. She also had two deflections and a block defensively. Cantu had two rebounds, an assist, two steals and deflection.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Abby Rembert, 7 points, three rebounds, an assist, three steals, a deflection and a block; Lorena Perez, 6 points, 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a deflection; Maddy Wade, 3 points, five rebounds and a steal; and Jasey Goings, 2 points, a rebound, two assists and three deflections.

Salado JV 52

Taylor 14

Salado JV Red and White teams combined Jan. 21 to beat their host Taylor 52-14. The girls took a commanding lead during the second quarter scoring 22 points and going into halftime up 32-6. They continued to play solid defense the second half and worked well together as a combined team. Harley Drouillard and Darci Pryor led the team with 10 points a piece followed by Reese Witmer with 9 points, Rylee Corn with 7 points, Allyson Jennewine with 6 points and Marissa Lancaster with 5 points. Ellie Mescher stepped up playing good defensive pressure and adding a bucket.

Salado JV Red 34

Burnet JV 51

Salado JV Red lost a hard one 34-51 to the Lady Bulldogs on Jan 24.

Despite their solid defensive efforts, the Lady Eagles were having a hard time getting their outside shots to fall.

Sophomore Darci Pryor turned it on during the third quarter knocking down three from behind the line and finishing with 16 points. Reese Witmer added 7 points followed by Marissa Lancaster with 5 points. The Lady Eagles finished 2-3 in the first round.

