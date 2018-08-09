Meet the new Salado Junior High teachers for 2018-19

When Salado students return to class later this month, they will be greeted by more than 20 new teachers and support staff.

The following are new teachers at Salado Junior High School for the 2018-19 School Year.

Salado High School teachers will be introduced on Aug. 16. New support staff will be introduced on Aug. 23.

Matt Figlestahler

Family: Spouse – Katy Figlestahler, Children – Emelia (4) and Beckett (2)

Education and Certification Fields: English degree University of North Texas

Teaching Assignment for 2018-19: 8th grade English at SJH, Soccer Coach at the Junior and High School levels.

Previous Teaching Experience: Eleven years teaching English and coaching soccer. Six years at Harker Heights High School and 5 years at Dallas area private schools.

On teaching: “My teaching philosophy is simple. We are all on our own paths. It is my job to help guide each student down that path and make them better writers, learners, thinkers, and people along the way. It does not matter where our path starts, but rather it’s the journey that matters! “

Nikki Fossett

Family: Spouse: Jason Fossett, Children – Quinton and Ashlyn Fossett

Education and Certification Fields: Bachelor’s in Journalism from Baylor University,

Teaching Assignment for 2018-19: Salado Junior High School Inclusion Aide

Previous Teaching Experience: 3 years Parent Liaison – Timber Ridge Elementary School Killeen ISD, 5 years Library Aide – Ponder Elementary, UIL Oral Reading Coach, 1 year JH Computer Class teacher and Elementary Computer Lab teacher at Colmesneil ISD.

On teaching: “I am looking forward to being part of the SJHS team. I stayed home for ten years with my kids and I have enjoyed each year I have worked in schools since our youngest started kindergarten.

Jon Gardner

Family: Jill and Skylar

Education and Certification Fields: Bachelor degree – History and Interdisciplinary Studies

Teaching Assignment 18-19 school year: 7th grade Texas History

On teaching: “I believe in a student-led classroom where I am more of the facilitator than a ‘front of the room lecturer.’ When students own their learning, then good things happen.”

Michael Gunter

Family: Spouse – Heather, Children – Eveline and Eli

Education and Certification Fields: Education: Bachelor of Arts in History at Texas Tech University; Master of Science in Counseling Psychology at Texas A&M-Central Texas; Master of Education in Leadership of Learning at Abilene Christian University. Certifications: Social Studies Composite 8-12, Special Education EC-12, English, Language Arts and Reading 7-12, & ESL Supplemental.

Teaching Assignment for 2018-19: Special Education Inclusion Teacher and Junior High Coach

Previous Teaching Experience: Belton High: 3 years English, resource and Inclusion, 2 years Freshman Baseball coach; 2 years. 2 years World History, Freshman/JV Football, JV Track and JV Baseball Coach; 2 years Special Education Functional Skills at Saegert Elementary, Killeen ISD; 1 year Texas and US History, Football and Basketball coach at Lamar Middle School, Temple ISD; 1 year US History, Football and Track at Travis Junior High, Paris ISD

On teaching: “I choose to be a teacher because it gives me the opportunity to make a difference in kids’ lives on a daily basis, and I am also able to prepare them to become productive adults. All students no matter their ability need leaders in their lives to put them on a path that will help them become successful, and through teaching special education I have the opportunity to work with students who struggle with learning and to provide them with an avenue to realize their full potential.”

Brandy Haverland

Family: Spouse – Heath, Children – Hagan (5) and Brody (8 months)

Education and Certification Fields: BS from UMHB and Certified in 4-8 science

Teaching Assignment 18-19 school year: Chemistry

Previous Teaching Experience: Four years 6th grade Science and Four years 8th grade science. I have coached cross country, basketball, track and soccer.

On teaching: “I wanted to be a teacher because I wanted to make an impact in student and parent lives. It’s a given that teachers want to help the students succeed but in turn this also helps the parents succeed. They say “it takes a village to raise a child” and I just want to be part of that village!”

Jessica Plunk

Family: Spouse – Zack

Education and Certification Fields: Bachelor of Science in Health Science Studies – Science Education from Baylor University

Teaching Assignment for 2018-19: 8th Grade Science Junior High Volleyball and Track Coach

On teaching: “I have chosen to be a teacher, because I am passionate about encouraging boys and girls in their daily lives and supporting them as they begin to think for themselves, learn new ideas, and develop their own passions. I believe being a teacher is one avenue God uses me to share His love with His children, and I am thrilled to be a part of His plan in this way.”

Garrison Rafay

Family: Spouse – Alysse Rafay, Kennedy (3), Karter (7 months)

Education and Certification Fields: Bachelors of Science in Kinesiology and a Minor in Mathematics from the University of North Texas

Certified: 7-12 math, K-12 Physical Education and 4-8 Generalist

Teaching Assignment for 2018-19: 7th Grade Math, Assistant Coach Football and Baseball

Prior Teaching Experience:

On teaching: My main reason for becoming a teacher and a coach is to make sure that I help as many students as I can to be the best person that they can be. I believe that all students are unique and have something special that they can bring to their own education. I will assist my students to express themselves and accept themselves for who they are, as well embrace the differences of others.

Angela Sitz

Family: Spouse – Mark Sitz, Children – Georgia (10) and Otto (8)

Education and Certification Fields: All level Art, Generalist EC-4, ESL, GT

Teaching Assignment for 2018 – 2019: Art Teacher at SJHS

Previous Teaching Experience: 10 years Elementary art teacher in Belton ISD and Alamo Heights ISD

On teaching: I became a teacher because, as a student, school was not easy for me. I didn’t learn like most of my friends did and that can be a real confidence killer. I did, however, have a handful of amazing teachers who believed in me and helped me to realize that I was actually smart. There is something really meaningful in showing students their true potential and I hope that I can be the kind of teacher who can do that for my students.