Michael Lynn Tollefson of Katy, Texas and son of Walt and Karen Tollefson of Salado, passed away on December 21, 2019 as the result of complications from diabettes and a stroke. He was 47.

He was born in Hamilton, Texas on March 8, 1971.

He graduated from Florence High School and became a certified welder, a certified fiber optics technician and a certified surgical tech. He was an honor graduate in surgical technology in Houston and then worked in several large hospitals in and around Houston.

Michael Lynn Tollefson

He was also a certified scuba diver and certified sky diver.

He professed his faith in Jesus Christ and Lord and Savior.

He is survived by his parents Walt and Karen Tollefson and sister Alysa Tollefson and by his paternal grandmother Sally Tollefson of Chesterton, Indiana.

Private family memorial services will be held on January 5 at the home of Walt and Karen Tollefson officiated by Bruce Mercer.

Following his wishes, Michael was cremated with his ashes to be scattered over Key West, Florida.