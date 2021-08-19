New teachers and staff at Salado Middle School

Salado ISD Students return to class on Aug. 18. Students at Salado Middle School will have several new teachers and staff members to greet them, including these:

Teacher’s Education and Certifications:Stephen F. Austin State University, EC-12 Music Certification

Teaching Experience: 1 year. I taught at Hernandez Middle School in Round Rock ISD for the 2020-21 school year.

Subjects and Grade Levels: 6th, 7th, and 8th grade band

Why a Teacher?:I was very fortunate to grow up in Elgin, Texas with such incredible teachers and mentors in every level of education. I wanted to become a teacher to have a positive impact on students as they had on me. I chose music education because of the incredible skills and life lessons that come from being a part of a musical ensemble. Band presents an opportunity to be a part of something bigger than oneself and find lifelong friends along the way. It’s only week two of marching band already and I am so thankful to be here and help facilitate the students of Salado ISD’s band journey.

Extra-curricular activities: na

Joe Brown

Teacher’s Education and CertificationsEast Texas Baptist University, Certified SPED EC-12 and 4-8 Generalist

Teaching Experience: 9 years

Subjects and Grade Levels: Secondary Special Education

Why a Teacher?

Extra-curricular activities: Head Coach, Salado High School Eagles Varsity Boys Basketball

Katelyn Ewton

Teacher’s Education and Certifications:B.A. in Environmental Studies at Southwestern University

Teaching Experience: 1 year as an inclusion aide, environmental education at the Colorado River Alliance

Subjects and Grade Levels: Science; 6th and 7th Grade

Why a Teacher?: I chose to become a science teacher because I remember how much my teachers really sparked my curiosity in academics and research. I want to provide that same experience for current students. I want them to be able to walk away with more knowledge of the world and a passion for learning new things!

Extra-curricular activities: Tennis Head Coach

Eric Hupp

Teacher’s Education and Certifications:K-12 School Counselor, Social Studies and Language Arts 4-8

Teaching Experience: 12 years

Subjects and Grade Levels: Middle School Counselor

Why a Teacher?:I became a School Counselor to help student navigate the difficulties of adolescence and school. Our kids face challenges that are unique and different than what we faced and they need skills and strategies to be successful. I want to help students build these skills and give them resources to help them be prepared for future success as well.

Extra-curricular activities:None

Chance Sherrill

Teacher’s Education and CertificationsTarleton State Bachelors, McNeese State masters

Teaching Experience: 2 years

Subjects and Grade Levels: 6th Math

Why a Teacher?: I became a teacher and a coach because of the role models my teachers and coaches were to me. When you spend the time especially with athletes you build a lifetime bond in some cases. You can truly impact a young person’s life.

Extra-curricular activities: Golf, AI cattle, Bow Hunting, Fishing,

Matthew Steinohrt

Teacher’s Education and Certifications:B.S. Nuclear Engineering, minors in Mathematics and Radiological Health Engineering from Texas A&M

Teaching Experience: First year as a teacher, last year I was an inclusion aide at SMS

Subjects and Grade Levels:6th grade honors math, financial math elective

Why a Teacher?: Teaching is the most meaningful and gratifying thing I have ever done. Teaching allows me to invest in the next generation and provide a positive impact on their lives. I wish to help our students grow into successful young adults the way my teachers did for me.

Extra-curricular activities: N/A

Dusty Youngblood

Teacher’s Education and Certifications:Bachelors-Sam Houston and Masters-Lamar University K-12 SPED 4-8 Gen.

Teaching Experience: 12 years

Subjects and Grade Levels: Math 8th grade

Why a Teacher?:I became a teacher to inspire young learners to achieve their full potential academically and socially.

Extra-curricular activities: Coaching high school football, baseball and Jr high basketball