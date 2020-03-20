Robert Ray Gamble, affectionately known as Bob, age 88, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020 at his home in Salado, Texas. Graveside services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Salado Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. He was born November 6, 1931 in Phenix City, Alabama to Robert and Mary (Brooks) Gamble. He married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Riddle Gamble, known as Bingie, on December 13, 1950 and enjoyed more than 58 years of marriage with her before she preceded him in death in 2009.

Bob and Bingie moved to Texas in 1957 with their young family, where Bob worked for the United States Border Patrol until his retirement in 1982. The family spent many memorable years living in Falfurrias, Texas, but a part of their hearts always remained in Alabama. Bob spent the last couple of decades living in Central Texas, where he was able to enjoy his family and retirement.

Bob loved to golf and he enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas with his family. He was very proud of the fact that he was retired longer than he worked. He didn’t low down and enjoyed life’s simple pleasures to the fullest. Most of all he loved his family and instilled in his children and grandchildren strong values that have served them well. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Bob is predeceased by his parents, his wife Barbara, his sister Bonnie Sue Casey, and his grandson Michael Gamble and great grandson Benjamin Walkup.

Bob is survived by his children and their spouses Gerry and Patti Gamble, Gail and Robin Forrester, Gina and Darrell Kearley, and Greg and Mary Jo Gamble; grandchildren Julie Warden, Ashley Wharff, Misty Newsome, Jacque Gamble, Bailey Walkup, Todd Forrester and Benjamin Gamble, and their spouses; plus 13 great-grandchildren and many friends who he loved like family. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Graveside Service

Saturday, March 21, 2020

2:00 PMSalado Cemetery

Salado, TX