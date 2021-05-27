SHS Seniors take home more than $2.1 million in scholarships and awards

Salado Village Voice

More than $2.1 million in scholarships and awards were presented to the Salado High School Class of 2021 graduating seniors at the senior awards night May 18.

Noah Mescher and Amy Manning.

Logan Atchison – Capital Farm Credit and Bartlett Electric Co Op Scholarship

Sawyer Bagley – Aggieland’s National Recognition for Minority Scholar and Salado Education Foundation

Faith Barker – Salado Education Foundation, Darlene Kirk Memorial Scholarship in Education, and National Honor Society Scholarship

Grace Beene – Texas Tech Presidential Merit and Salado Education Foundation

Grace Bender – Rotary Club of Salado Service Scholarship

Wrook Brown – University of Wyoming D1 Athletic Scholarship, University of Wyoming D1 Athletic Stipend, and University of Wyoming Brown and Gold Commitment Scholarship

Elizabeth Bullock – Salado Fine Arts Scholarship

Jessalyn Carrillo – McLennan Community College First Generation Scholarship and McLennan Community College Choir Full Ride Scholarship

Allison Carnahan – Oklahoma State University Out of State Scholarship, Jarrell American Legion Post #317, Bell County Texas Democratic Women, and Salado Education Foundation

Kamyrn Cole – Bell County – Junior League GEM Scholarship and Salado Education Foundation 

Lydia Craig – Altrusa International

Caroline Dabney – University of Arkansas Non-Resident Tuition Award and Bayleigh Ringo Memorial

Beyla Edmondson – Veteran’s Dependent DEA and Hazelwood Act Legacy

Dorislynn Edmondson – Trinity Valley Community College Athletic Scholarship for Softball

J Cooper Free – Bell County Youth Fair Emily Sultenfuss Mermoial Scholarship, Salado Youth Fair Booster, and Rajun Owen Memorial

Samuel Gist – Baylor Academic Scholarship

Aaron Gonzalez – University of Tulsa Academic Scholarship

Trey Graham – Salado Education Foundation and Salado Lions Club Service Scholarship

Ryder Haas – Texas Tech Sherwood Scholar

Alexandria Harris – State Fair of Texas The Big Tex Scholarship and Temple Belton Board of Realtors Scholarship

Diana Hernandez – Salado Education Foundation and Salado Masonic Lodge

Wesley Hernandez – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Transfer President’s Scholarship

Madeline Holt-Bourland – University of Colorado Colorado Springs Merit Award, Salado Education Foundation, Salado Masonic Lodge, and Salado Ladies Community League

Connor Howard – Salado Education Foundation and Rotary Club of Salado Service Scholarship

Jade Houston – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Honor Scholarship and University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Founder’s Scholarship

Rachael Jett – Abilene Christian University Scholarship

Kimberly Kendall – Jarrell American Legion Post #317, Salado Education Foundation, and Don Cunningham Memorial

Daniel Lander – ATSSB Region 8 All-State Scholarship, Navarro College Band Scholarship, Carr Scholarship, ATSSB Four Year All State Band Scholarship, Salado Education Foundation, and Salado Masonic Lodge

Nicholas Lemus – McKenzie Scholar Award

Lily Lougheed – McPherson College Academic Scholarship and McPherson College Athletic Scholarship for Soccer

Raegan Maag – Texas Tech Presidential Merit

Brooke Madsen – LeTourneau University Trustee’s Scholarship and LeTourneau University Dean’s Scholarship

Emma Madsen – Baylor President’s Scholarship, Baylor Scholarship, Baylor Music Scholarship, Salado Education Foundation, and Mary Priest Memorial

Kole Maedgen – Salado Education Foundation and Rotary Club of Salado Service Scholarship

Amy Manning – VFW Spokesperson for Freedom Award, University of Texas Engineering, Texas Education Agency Highest Ranking Graduate Tuition Waiver, Jarrell American Legion Post #317, Smoaky’s Academic All Stars, Altrusa International, Salado Education Foundation, and Rotary Club of Salado Service Scholarship

Morgan Mays – Colorado Christian University Distinguished Achievement Scholarship

Dillon McDaniel – Jarrell American Legion Post #317, Texas Tech Sherwood Scholar, and Salado Education Foundation

Noah Mescher – Louisiana State University Presidential Scholarship, Salado Education Foundation, Citizenship Scholarship, and Salado Athletic Booster Club Outstanding Male Athlete.

Peyton Miller – Salado Education Foundation and Don Mackie Memorial Scholarship in Business & Medicine

Derek Mullinix – Texas A&M Corpus Achieve Scholarship and University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Dean’s Scholarship

Lindsey Neas – Texas Tech Presidential Merit, Tablerock Amphitheater Scholarship, Salado Education Foundation, Don Cunningham Memorial, and Salado Lions Club Service Scholarship

Rylee Oborski – Texas A&M Kingsville Athletic Scholarship for Softball, Texas A&M Kingsville Academic Excellence, Salado Education Foundation, and Salado Area Republican Women

Sophia Olivarez – Kent State University Oscar Ritchie Memorial Scholarship, Kent State University President’s Achievement Award, and TMC Family Assistance Fund Scholarship

Chris Ortiz – University of Oklahoma Non-Resident Tuition Award and Eagle Pride Award

Ryan Poe – Foster Family Scholarship

Reese Preston – Salado Masonic Lodge and Citizenship Scholarship.

Logan Rickey – Southern Arkansas University Athletic Scholarship and Southern Arkansas University Academic Scholarship

Georganna Ringo – Jordan Lewallen Memorial Scholarship

Morgan Schaub – Baylor Academic Scholarship, Jarrell American Legion Post #317, Salado Education Foundation, and Salado Area Republican Women

Madeline Sunshine – Salado Education Foundation

Logan Taylor – Bell County Youth Fair Herbert L. Mersiovsky Memorial Scholarship

Priscilla Torczynski – University of Oklahoma Honor Award, University of Oklahoma Legacy Scholarship, Citizenship Scholarship, and Salado Athletic Booster Club Outstanding Female Athlete.

Jacob Tipton – University of Alabama Presidential Diversity Scholarship

Aaron Trela – College Board National Rural & Small Town Scholar Package University of Alabama: Tuition for 4 years, College Board National Rural & Small Town Scholar Package University of Alabama: 1 Year Room & Board, College Board National Rural & Small Town Scholar Package University of Alabama Stipend, University of Alabama Engineering Leadership, Salado Education Foundation, and Salado Masonic Lodge

Gricelda Vargas – Salado Education Foundation and Don Cunningham Memorial

Kory Walker – Salado Education Foundation and Don Cunningham Memorial

Kryslyn Wickline – Tyler Junior College Cheer Team Scholarship

Avery Womack – Baylor Academic Scholarship

William Won – Texas A&M Tuition Support Award, Texas A&M College of Engineering Scholarship, Altrusa International, Salado Education Foundation, Michael Gamble Memorial Scholarship in Math & Science, and National Honor Society Scholarship

Avery Wright – Jacksonville University Merit Scholarship

The class of 2021 has earned $2,147,638 in scholarships.

 

