SHS Seniors take home more than $2.1 million in scholarships and awards

More than $2.1 million in scholarships and awards were presented to the Salado High School Class of 2021 graduating seniors at the senior awards night May 18.

Logan Atchison – Capital Farm Credit and Bartlett Electric Co Op Scholarship

Sawyer Bagley – Aggieland’s National Recognition for Minority Scholar and Salado Education Foundation

Faith Barker – Salado Education Foundation, Darlene Kirk Memorial Scholarship in Education, and National Honor Society Scholarship

Grace Beene – Texas Tech Presidential Merit and Salado Education Foundation

Grace Bender – Rotary Club of Salado Service Scholarship

Wrook Brown – University of Wyoming D1 Athletic Scholarship, University of Wyoming D1 Athletic Stipend, and University of Wyoming Brown and Gold Commitment Scholarship

Elizabeth Bullock – Salado Fine Arts Scholarship

Jessalyn Carrillo – McLennan Community College First Generation Scholarship and McLennan Community College Choir Full Ride Scholarship

Allison Carnahan – Oklahoma State University Out of State Scholarship, Jarrell American Legion Post #317, Bell County Texas Democratic Women, and Salado Education Foundation

Kamyrn Cole – Bell County – Junior League GEM Scholarship and Salado Education Foundation

Lydia Craig – Altrusa International

Caroline Dabney – University of Arkansas Non-Resident Tuition Award and Bayleigh Ringo Memorial

Beyla Edmondson – Veteran’s Dependent DEA and Hazelwood Act Legacy

Dorislynn Edmondson – Trinity Valley Community College Athletic Scholarship for Softball

J Cooper Free – Bell County Youth Fair Emily Sultenfuss Mermoial Scholarship, Salado Youth Fair Booster, and Rajun Owen Memorial

Samuel Gist – Baylor Academic Scholarship

Aaron Gonzalez – University of Tulsa Academic Scholarship

Trey Graham – Salado Education Foundation and Salado Lions Club Service Scholarship

Ryder Haas – Texas Tech Sherwood Scholar

Alexandria Harris – State Fair of Texas The Big Tex Scholarship and Temple Belton Board of Realtors Scholarship

Diana Hernandez – Salado Education Foundation and Salado Masonic Lodge

Wesley Hernandez – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Transfer President’s Scholarship

Madeline Holt-Bourland – University of Colorado Colorado Springs Merit Award, Salado Education Foundation, Salado Masonic Lodge, and Salado Ladies Community League

Connor Howard – Salado Education Foundation and Rotary Club of Salado Service Scholarship

Jade Houston – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Honor Scholarship and University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Founder’s Scholarship

Rachael Jett – Abilene Christian University Scholarship

Kimberly Kendall – Jarrell American Legion Post #317, Salado Education Foundation, and Don Cunningham Memorial

Daniel Lander – ATSSB Region 8 All-State Scholarship, Navarro College Band Scholarship, Carr Scholarship, ATSSB Four Year All State Band Scholarship, Salado Education Foundation, and Salado Masonic Lodge

Nicholas Lemus – McKenzie Scholar Award

Lily Lougheed – McPherson College Academic Scholarship and McPherson College Athletic Scholarship for Soccer

Raegan Maag – Texas Tech Presidential Merit

Brooke Madsen – LeTourneau University Trustee’s Scholarship and LeTourneau University Dean’s Scholarship

Emma Madsen – Baylor President’s Scholarship, Baylor Scholarship, Baylor Music Scholarship, Salado Education Foundation, and Mary Priest Memorial

Kole Maedgen – Salado Education Foundation and Rotary Club of Salado Service Scholarship

Amy Manning – VFW Spokesperson for Freedom Award, University of Texas Engineering, Texas Education Agency Highest Ranking Graduate Tuition Waiver, Jarrell American Legion Post #317, Smoaky’s Academic All Stars, Altrusa International, Salado Education Foundation, and Rotary Club of Salado Service Scholarship

Morgan Mays – Colorado Christian University Distinguished Achievement Scholarship

Dillon McDaniel – Jarrell American Legion Post #317, Texas Tech Sherwood Scholar, and Salado Education Foundation

Noah Mescher – Louisiana State University Presidential Scholarship, Salado Education Foundation, Citizenship Scholarship, and Salado Athletic Booster Club Outstanding Male Athlete.

Peyton Miller – Salado Education Foundation and Don Mackie Memorial Scholarship in Business & Medicine

Derek Mullinix – Texas A&M Corpus Achieve Scholarship and University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Dean’s Scholarship

Lindsey Neas – Texas Tech Presidential Merit, Tablerock Amphitheater Scholarship, Salado Education Foundation, Don Cunningham Memorial, and Salado Lions Club Service Scholarship

Rylee Oborski – Texas A&M Kingsville Athletic Scholarship for Softball, Texas A&M Kingsville Academic Excellence, Salado Education Foundation, and Salado Area Republican Women

Sophia Olivarez – Kent State University Oscar Ritchie Memorial Scholarship, Kent State University President’s Achievement Award, and TMC Family Assistance Fund Scholarship

Chris Ortiz – University of Oklahoma Non-Resident Tuition Award and Eagle Pride Award

Ryan Poe – Foster Family Scholarship

Reese Preston – Salado Masonic Lodge and Citizenship Scholarship.

Logan Rickey – Southern Arkansas University Athletic Scholarship and Southern Arkansas University Academic Scholarship

Georganna Ringo – Jordan Lewallen Memorial Scholarship

Morgan Schaub – Baylor Academic Scholarship, Jarrell American Legion Post #317, Salado Education Foundation, and Salado Area Republican Women

Madeline Sunshine – Salado Education Foundation

Logan Taylor – Bell County Youth Fair Herbert L. Mersiovsky Memorial Scholarship

Priscilla Torczynski – University of Oklahoma Honor Award, University of Oklahoma Legacy Scholarship, Citizenship Scholarship, and Salado Athletic Booster Club Outstanding Female Athlete.

Jacob Tipton – University of Alabama Presidential Diversity Scholarship

Aaron Trela – College Board National Rural & Small Town Scholar Package University of Alabama: Tuition for 4 years, College Board National Rural & Small Town Scholar Package University of Alabama: 1 Year Room & Board, College Board National Rural & Small Town Scholar Package University of Alabama Stipend, University of Alabama Engineering Leadership, Salado Education Foundation, and Salado Masonic Lodge

Gricelda Vargas – Salado Education Foundation and Don Cunningham Memorial

Kory Walker – Salado Education Foundation and Don Cunningham Memorial

Kryslyn Wickline – Tyler Junior College Cheer Team Scholarship

Avery Womack – Baylor Academic Scholarship

William Won – Texas A&M Tuition Support Award, Texas A&M College of Engineering Scholarship, Altrusa International, Salado Education Foundation, Michael Gamble Memorial Scholarship in Math & Science, and National Honor Society Scholarship

Avery Wright – Jacksonville University Merit Scholarship

The class of 2021 has earned $2,147,638 in scholarships.