Theron Thomas Brown

December 8, 1997

June 6, 2021

Theron Thomas Brown left this world Monday, June 6, 2021, succumbing to injuries from an auto/pedestrian accident.

Theron was born December 8, 1997, in Midland, Texas, to Thomas Vernon (Fore) Brown, IV and Crystal Beth Brown. He enjoyed a happy and fruitful childhood, adored and cherished by his family. He was a precocious child, inventing his own language, which he called “Theronian.” Asked for a demonstration, he said “Amoshanee. That means ‘Hi, how are you’ in Theronian.” He had many races against his younger brother Aiden in the back yard, pushing Tonka Trucks at breakneck speed, while his grandfather called the races as announcer. He was always sweet and loving to his baby sister, Savannah, joining in on the occasional tea party and sharing a secret handshake. Growing up surrounded by love and with a sense of community and inclusion nurtured his loving and giving nature. It was this nature that led him to make the selfless decision to be an organ donor which he fought so very hard to do, but due to complications in the end he was not able to do so. Because of his valiant efforts the Southwest Transplant Alliance still praises him as a donor in spirit and he is receiving a medal of honor.

He had a keen sense of faith throughout his life. September 2, 2015 he was baptized at Stonegate Fellowship in Midland. In the November 24, 2005 Thanksgiving edition of the Midland Reporter Telegram, seven year old Theron’s “most thankful for…” entry from Fannin Elementary was published as follows:

Child thankful for coolest person on earth: God

“I am most thankful for my Lord. I love him, I give him my blessings. He rules the Earth. He is the owner of Heaven. He is the coolest person on earth.”

Theron was inherently kind, loving, intelligent, articulate and funny. He attracted friends like flowers attract butterflies. His circle of friends was large, and he loved all of them. He always made sure that any greeting or parting was accompanied by a wonderful hug and an “I love you.”

Theron was a man of many achievements. He attended Midland High School where he was on the varsity football team as a receiver. He was fearless and agile. He was small in stature but huge in heart on and off the field. He graduated in 2016 with honors. He was an avid Boy Scout, hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and going on many long outdoor adventures, including a week in the mountains at Philmont Scout Ranch and a trip to Alaska. His last grand adventure he traveled to Italy with his grandparents, siblings and cousins, starting New Year’s Eve 2019 in Rome, and ending at Pompeii, with the Leaning Tower, Venice, Florence and other great experiences in between. He acted as cameraman and impromptu guardian angel of all his younger siblings and cousins on all of their adventures.

Theron received a congressional nomination from Representative Mike Conaway recommending him to the Air Force Academy but his ultimate journey took him to Texas A&M where he pledged with PIKA fraternity, same legacy as his Dad. Theron was a proud employee of Magellan Midstream and was looking forward to completing his college degree while continuing to work there.

Theron found enjoyment in hard work and loved working with his hands. He loved working on his grandparent’s ranch in San Saba, where Pop Pop taught him to drive tractors, cut and weld and drive an old 1949 D-7 Cat, with which he loved to push cedars and mesquites. Working with his Dad Fore and being around Grandfather Tom, he learned many manly arts. He was very hands-on and ready to help dig ditches, build, work cattle, sheep and goats and generally be helpful. His favorite dessert was his TaTa’s German Chocolate Cake which she would make for him at a moment’s notice any time he asked. He was a man out of his time, playing dominoes and 42 with the “old” folks with great amusement and enthusiasm. If something was really good on the dinner table, and everyone was bragging on it, if his Mom asked him what he thought, he would say “Meh…” because he loved to tease folks. His laugh and smile were contagious and warmed your heart as only he could.

We write this in the hope that we can just share with you a tiny portion of the joy Theron gifted into our lives. Nothing and no one can replace him; we just pray we can remember that he loves us, and wants us to be happy until we see him again. Godspeed, Theron Brown! You were 5’ 7” tall, but you were in every way one of the biggest men we ever knew. Here is a giant hug, and an “I Love You!” until we meet again.

Theron leaves behind to cherish his time with us, his mother and father Fore and Crystal, his brother Aiden, sister Savannah, grandparents Tom Brown and Gloria Collis and family of Midland, grandparents Mike and Vi Lea Borland and family of San Saba and Midland, grandmother Elisa Dunkley and husband Steve of Waco, Great Uncle Carleton Wilkes of Austin, Great Aunt and Uncle Tim and Lana Brown and family of Salado, Great Aunt Colleen Fuglaar and family of Austin, Aunt and Uncle Misty and Devin Phiffer, aunts ViLeysha Borland and Kate Ikard, cousins Jake and Bailey Phiffer, Ashley Branum (Lane) and ViLeyna and Richard Mike Borland, and a vast assemblage of quasi-relatives and adopted aunts, uncles, grandparents, interlopers, and innumerable friends.

Pallbearers will be Tyler White, Sergio Ramirez, John Utsman, Josh Carnett, Tito Salcedo, Blake Rasmussen, Kade Hicks and Jake Massey.

Visitation was held June 11 at the Branch at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Services were held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Stonegate Fellowship, Midland, Texas, Dustin Pearce officiating. Graveside services immediately followed at Pyron Cemetery, 10704 County Road 4153, Hermleigh, Texas. Reception upon return from Pyron Cemetery will be held at Fore and Crystal’s home, time dependent on services and travel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Theron Brown Memorial Trust, via a GoFundMe page of the same name or you may mail a check directly to: Raymond James; Attn: The Theron Brown Memorial Trust 708 West Scharbauer Dr. Suite 5A Midland, TX 79705 . We hope to continue Theron’s legacy of paying it forward. Please watch for the Theron Brown Memorial Golf Tournament, beginning next year. Donations to your preferred charity are also appreciated.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

(Paid Obituary)