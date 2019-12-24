Walter Thomas Berry

December 7, 1933

December 19, 2019

Walter “Tommy” Thomas Berry, 86 of Salado, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Belton. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to service. Burial to follow services Salado Cemetery.

Tommy was born December 7, 1933 to Walter and Annie Mae (Anderson) Berry in Salado, Texas. He loved driving a truck and working out on his ranch. Watching John Wayne and Audie Murphy westerns. Riding his golf cart “Hog” around his pasture, his favorite pet was his beloved chihuahua’s, he loved country music and RFD TV, also loved mom’s “burnt gravy”.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, William, Jim, and Charlie Berry; and two sister, Mary Anne Hill and Minnie Hill.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Cagle) Berry; son, Tommy Wayne Berry and wife Sue; daughter, Glenda Ruth Berry; four step daughters, Sarah Harrell and husband Freddy, Teresa Pullen and husband Terry, Sheila Perkins and husband John, and Fawn Lowe and husband Jack; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends are also left to cherish his memories.