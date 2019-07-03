Willess, Jane

Wllless dies In Temple Hospital
Jane Willess, 63, of Belton, died in a Temple hospital June 16, 2003.
Funeral services were held June 19 at Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton with Rev. Marshall Johnson officiating. Burial was in Rest Haven Cemetery, south of Belton. She was born to Doug and Ethel Woolsey Cannady in Albion, OK on April 25, 1940. She married Robert “Bob” Witless in Tuskahoma, OK on May 14, 1959. She had been a resident of Bell County for the past 41 years. She was employed with the Cafeteria Department of the Salado Independent School Distict.
Survivors include her husband Robert “bob” Witless of Belton; mother, Ethel Cannady Tallant of Albion. OK: one son, Robert Willess of Rosebud; two daughters, Francie McLaughlin of Salado and Robie Burr of Belton; teo brothers, Evert Cannady and Albet Cannady, both of Albion, OK; two sisters, Lestena Gott of Eddy and Charles Kight of Tahhma, OK; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father; one brother, Charles Cannady; and one sister, Elsie Reamy.
Memorials are requested to the Ronald McDonald House, 2415 S. 47th St., Temple, 76504.
Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton was in charge of the arrangements.