Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

You are here: Home / Obituaries and Death Notices / Obituary Archives / 2003 Obituaries / Willess, Jane

Willess, Jane

by

Wllless dies In Temple Hospital

Jane Willess, 63, of Belton, died in a Temple hospital June 16, 2003.
Funeral services were held June 19 at Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton with Rev. Marshall John­son officiating. Burial was in Rest Haven Cemetery, south of Belton. She was born to Doug and Ethel Woolsey Can­nady in Albion, OK on April 25, 1940. She mar­ried Robert “Bob” Witless in Tuskahoma, OK on May 14, 1959. She had been a resident of Bell County for the past 41 years. She was employed with the Caf­eteria Department of the Salado Independent School Distict.

Survivors include her husband Robert “bob” Witless of Belton; mother, Ethel Cannady Tallant of Albion. OK: one son, Robert Willess of Rose­bud; two daughters, Fran­cie McLaughlin of Salado and Robie Burr of Belton; teo brothers, Evert Can­nady and Albet Cannady, both of Albion, OK; two sisters, Lestena Gott of Eddy and Charles Kight of Tahhma, OK; six grand­children and two great­-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father; one brother, Charles Cannady; and one sister, Elsie Reamy.

Memorials are requested to the Ronald McDonald House, 2415 S. 47th St., Temple, 76504.
Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton was in charge of the arrangements.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin