Wllless dies In Temple Hospital

Jane Willess, 63, of Belton, died in a Temple hospital June 16, 2003.

Funeral services were held June 19 at Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton with Rev. Marshall John­son officiating. Burial was in Rest Haven Cemetery, south of Belton. She was born to Doug and Ethel Woolsey Can­nady in Albion, OK on April 25, 1940. She mar­ried Robert “Bob” Witless in Tuskahoma, OK on May 14, 1959. She had been a resident of Bell County for the past 41 years. She was employed with the Caf­eteria Department of the Salado Independent School Distict.

Survivors include her husband Robert “bob” Witless of Belton; mother, Ethel Cannady Tallant of Albion. OK: one son, Robert Willess of Rose­bud; two daughters, Fran­cie McLaughlin of Salado and Robie Burr of Belton; teo brothers, Evert Can­nady and Albet Cannady, both of Albion, OK; two sisters, Lestena Gott of Eddy and Charles Kight of Tahhma, OK; six grand­children and two great­-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father; one brother, Charles Cannady; and one sister, Elsie Reamy.

Memorials are requested to the Ronald McDonald House, 2415 S. 47th St., Temple, 76504.

Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton was in charge of the arrangements.