Salado Village Voice

Mea Fuller and Cody Yohner were crowned 2023 Salado High School Homecoming Queen and King during halftime of the Salado Eagles football game against the Boerne Greyhounds on Sept. 22.

Mea is the daughter of David and Audrey Fuller and was escorted by her father, David. Cody Yohner is the son of Peter Yohner. Cody was escorted by his sister, Ayla Dunn.

Allison Alcozer and Cort Bethel

The first nominees for 2023 Salado High School Homecoming Queen and King were Allison Alcozer and Cort Bethel. Allison is the daughter of Greg and Tamara Alcozer and was escorted by her father Greg. Allison is HOSA Vice President, National Honor Society Treasurer and an athletic trainer. In her spare time, Allison likes to boss her cousins around, laugh with her friends, listen to heavy metal and drive her El Camino. Her best high school memory is hanging with the homies every morning before school. Allison would like to attend Notre Dame University and major in Bio-Medical Science with a minor in Spanish. Homecoming King Nominee, Mr. Cort Bethel, is the son of Mr. Chris Bethel and Ms. Sara Hubbard. Escorting Colt was his mother, Sara. Colt is a member of the varsity band and theater. Colt’s favorite high school memory is Poker Night in Corpus Christi. Upon graduating, Colt plans to attend Temple College and then become a project manager.

Paige Farris and Tate Franks

Second nominees were Paige Farris and Tate Franks. Paige is the daughter of Greg and Debbie Farris and was escorted by her father Greg. Paige is a member of both the varsity tennis and track teams. She is also a member of Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, HOSA, and Math UIL. In her spare time, Paige enjoys reading, baking, listening to music, running and playing the piano. Paige’s favorite high school memory is hanging out with her friends at UIL Math Meets. Next fall, Paige plans to attend either the University of Texas or Texas A&M and study a STEM related field. King nominee Tate Franks is the son of Luke and Jacquline Franks. Tate was escorted by his mother, Jacquline. Tate is a member of the Salado student Senate and enjoys playing basketball and Xbox with his friends. His best memory from high school is Mrs. Parker’s Physics Class. Tate plans to attend either University of Texas San Antonio or Angelo State to pursue a degree in finance.

Meri Fischer and Luke Law

The third nominees for homecoming king and queen were Meri Fischer and Luke Law Meri is the daughter of Randall and Jami Fischer. She was escorted by her father Randall. Meri is both captain of the Varsity Cheer Squad and a Varsity pole-vaulter. She is also a member of National Honor Society, ASTRA, and FCA. In her spare time, Meri likes to try out new coffee shops. Meri’s favorite high school memory was the regional track meet with Jackson Bragg, Audrey Bender, Kye Hayes and Coach Balmos. After high school, Meri plans to attend Texas A&M University and become a physician specializing in women’s health. With Meri was King nominee Luke Law, son of Dr. Scott and Jessica Law. Luke was escorted by his mother, Jessica. Luke is quarterback of the Salado High School Varsity football team. Luke likes to spend time with his friends and family, play basketball, watch college football, and make and eat food. Luke’s best high school memory was district champions in basketball his freshmen year. Luke’s future plans include going on a two year church mission and coming back to play college football.

Mea Fuller and Cody Yohner

The fourth nominees were Mea Fuller and Cody Yohner. Mea is the daughter of David and Audrey Fuller and was escorted by her father, David. Mea is a member of Student Council, ASTRA, film and Varsity Cheer. In her spare time, Mea likes to spend time with her family and friends and go to concerts. Her favorite high school memory is Cheer UIL because of all the girls coming together as a team to do their routine. In the fall, Mea plans to study marketing at Texas A&M University. With Mea was Cody Yohner, son of Peter Yohner. Cody was escorted by his sister, Ayla Dunn. Cody is a member of the Varsity football team. In his free time, Cody enjoys football, basketball, and fishing. Cody’s greatest high school memory was getting to play on the Salado High School football team. Cody would love to attend Clemson University.

Reese Rich and Kase Maedgen

Fifth nominees were Reese Rich and Kase Maedgen. Reese is the daughter of James and Kendra Rich, and was escorted by her father James. Reese is a member of the Varsity Golf and Varsity Volleyball Teams. Reese is also a member of Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, Student Council, and ASTRA. Reese’s favorite high school memory is advancing to the regional semi finals junior year in volleyball. That was the furthest that Salado Volleyball had gone in 12 years. In her free time, Reese likes to play beach volleyball, hangout with her friends, and watch the sunset with her sisters. Next fall, Reese is not sure where she will attend but does plan on playing college beach volleyball and studying engineering. With Reese was King nominee Kase Maedgen. Kase is the son of Marshall and Kristi Maedgen. Kase was escorted by his mother, Kristi. Kase is a member of the varsity football, basketball, and baseball teams. He also is in ASTRA, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, FCA, and Student Council. In his spare time, Kase likes to Hunt and Fish with his family and watch the Aggies win. His best memory is scoring his first touchdown as a sophomore against Gatesville. Kase plans to attend Texas A&M University to pursue a degree in Construction Science.

Sawyer Roach and Luke Craig

The final nominees were Sawyer Roach and Luke Craig. Sawyer is the daughter of Dr. Todd and Melinda Roach. Sawyer was escorted by her father Todd. Sawyer is a Feature Twirler and Member of the Varsity Band where she is a clarinet section leader, Vice President of National Honor Society and she is in the Salado 4H club. Sawyer is also a competitive twirler for Central Texas Twirling Company and National Baton Twirling Association. Sawyer enjoys baking, sewing, crafting and shopping. Her favorite high school memory is twirling at halftime and qualifying for state three years in a row. Sawyer plans to study Biomedical Science at Texas A&M University. Walking with Sawyer was Luke Craig. Luke is the son of Dr. Christopher and Stephanie Craig. Luke was escorted by his mother Stephanie. Luke is a member of the Salado high school track and field team. In his free time, you can find Luke skateboarding and playing Minecraft. His favorite high school memory was having a Thanksgiving feast at his lunch table before the break and being yelled at by Ms. Lee! In the future, Luke just wants to have fun.