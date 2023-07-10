Salado Village Voice

|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time/Result
|Media Links
|07/20/23
|Huntsville High School Hornets
|Huntsville High School
|TBA
|Varsity Tourney
|08/04/23
|Liberty Hill High School Lady Panthers
|Liberty Hill High School
|TBA
|JV White TBA | JV Red TBA
|08/05/23
|SHS Lady Eagles Volleyball Lady Eagles
|Salado High School Gym
|TBA
|JV White TBA | JV Red TBA
|08/07/23
|Chaparral High School Bobcats
|Salado High School Gym
|06:00 PM
|JV White 5 p.m. | JV Red 5 p.m.
|08/08/23
|Granger High School Lions
|Granger High School
|TBA
|JV White 5 p.m. | JV Red 6 p.m.
|08/08/23
|Rogers High School Lady Eagles
|Rogers High School
|07:00 PM
|08/10/23
|Georgetown High School Eagles
|Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex
|TBA
|Tournament | JV Red TBA
|08/11/23
|East View High School Patriots
|East View High School
|TBA
|Tournament | JV Red TBA
|08/12/23
|Leander High School Lions
|Leander High School
|TBA
|Tournament | JV Red TBA
|08/15/23
|06:00 PM
|JV White 5 pm | JV Red 5 pm
|08/17/23
|Gatesville Girls Tournament
|Gatesville High School
|TBA
|JV Red | JV White
|08/18/23
|Huntsville High School Hornets
|Huntsville High School
|TBA
|Varsity Tourney
|08/18/23
|Gatesville Girls Tournament
|Gatesville High School
|TBA
|JV White | JV Red
|08/19/23
|Huntsville High School Hornets
|Huntsville High School
|TBA
|Varsity Tourney
|08/19/23
|TBA
|JV Red | JV White
|08/22/23
|Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets
|Salado High School Gym
|06:00 PM
|JV White 5 pm | JV Red 5 pm
|08/24/23
|Godley High School Wildcats
|Godley High School
|TBA
|Tournament
|08/24/23
|Copperas Cove High School Bulldawgs
|Bulldawg Stadium
|TBA
|JV Tourney
|08/26/23
|Godley High School Wildcats
|Godley High School
|TBA
|Tournament
|08/26/23
|Copperas Cove High School Bulldawgs
|Bulldawg Stadium
|TBA
|JV Tourney
|08/29/23
|Troy High School Lady Trojans
|Troy High School stadium
|07:00 PM
|JV White 5 pm | JV Red 6 pm
|09/01/23
|Harker Heights High Lady Knights Lady Knights
|Salado High School Gym
|06:30 PM
|JV White 5:30 pm | JV Red 5:30 pm
|09/05/23
|Copperas Cove High School Bulldawgs
|Bulldawg Stadium
|07:30 PM
|JV White at 6:30 pm | JV Red at 6:30 pm
|09/08/23
|Gateway Prep High School Gators
|Salado High School Gym
|06:00 PM
|JV White 5 pm | JV Red 5 pm
|09/09/23
|Georgetown High School Eagles
|Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex
|01:15 PM
|JV White Tourney
|09/12/23
|Burnet High School Lady Bulldogs
|Salado High School Gym
|06:00 PM
|JV White 5 pm | JV Red 5 pm
|09/15/23
|Marble Falls HS Mustangs
|Marble Falls High School
|05:30 PM
|JV WHite 7:30 pm | JV Red 7:30 pm
|09/19/23
|Thorndale High School Tournament
|Salado High School Gym
|06:00 PM
|JV White at 5 pm | JV Red at 5 pm
|09/22/23
|La Vega High School Pirates
|Salado High School Gym
|04:30 PM
|Homecoming | JV White 5 pm
|09/26/23
|Waco Connally High School Lady Cadets
|Salado High School Gym
|06:30 PM
|JV White 5:30 pm | JV Red 5:30 pm
|09/29/23
|Robinson High School Lady Rockets
|Robinson Rocket Fields
|05:30 PM
|JV White 4:30 pm | JV Red 4:30 pm
|10/03/23
|Gatesville Lady Hornets Lady Hornets
|Salado High School Gym
|06:30 PM
|JV White 5:30 pm | JV Red 5:30 pm
|10/06/23
|China Spring Cougars
|China Spring High School
|05:30 PM
|JV White 4:30 pm | JV Red 5:30 pm
|10/10/23
|La Vega High School Pirates
|La Vega High School
|07:00 PM
|JV White 6 pm | JV Red 6 pm
|10/13/23
|Waco Connally High School Lady Cadets
|Connally High School
|05:30 PM
|JV White 4:30 pm | JV Red 4:30 pm
|10/17/23
|Robinson High Rockets Rockets
|Salado High School Gym
|06:30 PM
|JV White 5:30 pm | JV Red 5:30 pm
|10/20/23
|Gatesville Lady Hornets Lady Hornets
|Gatesville High School
|05:30 PM
|JV White 4:30 pm | JV Red 4:30 pm
|10/24/23
|China Spring Cougars
|Salado High School Gym
|06:30 PM
|JV White 5:30 pm | JV Red 5:30 pm
Head Coach Clint Brown