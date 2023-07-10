Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

You are here: Home / Salado Sports / Salado Lady Eagles Volleyball / SHS Varsity Lady Eagles Volleyball / 2023 Salado Lady Eagles Volleyball Schedule

2023 Salado Lady Eagles Volleyball Schedule

by

DateOpponentLocationTime/ResultMedia Links
07/20/23 Huntsville High School HornetsHuntsville High SchoolTBAVarsity Tourney
08/04/23 Liberty Hill High School Lady PanthersLiberty Hill High SchoolTBAJV White TBA | JV Red TBA
08/05/23 SHS Lady Eagles Volleyball Lady EaglesSalado High School GymTBAJV White TBA | JV Red TBA
08/07/23 Chaparral High School BobcatsSalado High School Gym06:00 PMJV White 5 p.m. | JV Red 5 p.m.
08/08/23 Granger High School LionsGranger High SchoolTBAJV White 5 p.m. | JV Red 6 p.m.
08/08/23 Rogers High School Lady EaglesRogers High School07:00 PM
08/10/23 Georgetown High School EaglesGeorgetown ISD Athletic ComplexTBATournament | JV Red TBA
08/11/23 East View High School PatriotsEast View High SchoolTBATournament | JV Red TBA
08/12/23 Leander High School LionsLeander High SchoolTBATournament | JV Red TBA
08/15/23 06:00 PMJV White 5 pm | JV Red 5 pm
08/17/23 Gatesville Girls Tournament Gatesville High SchoolTBAJV Red | JV White
08/18/23 Huntsville High School HornetsHuntsville High SchoolTBAVarsity Tourney
08/18/23 Gatesville Girls Tournament Gatesville High SchoolTBAJV White | JV Red
08/19/23 Huntsville High School HornetsHuntsville High SchoolTBAVarsity Tourney
08/19/23 TBAJV Red | JV White
08/22/23 Stephenville High School Yellow JacketsSalado High School Gym06:00 PMJV White 5 pm | JV Red 5 pm
08/24/23 Godley High School WildcatsGodley High SchoolTBATournament
08/24/23 Copperas Cove High School BulldawgsBulldawg StadiumTBAJV Tourney
08/26/23 Godley High School WildcatsGodley High SchoolTBATournament
08/26/23 Copperas Cove High School BulldawgsBulldawg StadiumTBAJV Tourney
08/29/23 Troy High School Lady TrojansTroy High School stadium07:00 PMJV White 5 pm | JV Red 6 pm
09/01/23 Harker Heights High Lady Knights Lady KnightsSalado High School Gym06:30 PMJV White 5:30 pm | JV Red 5:30 pm
09/05/23 Copperas Cove High School BulldawgsBulldawg Stadium07:30 PMJV White at 6:30 pm | JV Red at 6:30 pm
09/08/23 Gateway Prep High School GatorsSalado High School Gym06:00 PMJV White 5 pm | JV Red 5 pm
09/09/23 Georgetown High School EaglesGeorgetown ISD Athletic Complex01:15 PMJV White Tourney
09/12/23 Burnet High School Lady BulldogsSalado High School Gym06:00 PMJV White 5 pm | JV Red 5 pm
09/15/23 Marble Falls HS MustangsMarble Falls High School05:30 PMJV WHite 7:30 pm | JV Red 7:30 pm
09/19/23 Thorndale High School Tournament Salado High School Gym06:00 PMJV White at 5 pm | JV Red at 5 pm
09/22/23 La Vega High School PiratesSalado High School Gym04:30 PMHomecoming | JV White 5 pm
09/26/23 Waco Connally High School Lady CadetsSalado High School Gym06:30 PMJV White 5:30 pm | JV Red 5:30 pm
09/29/23 Robinson High School Lady RocketsRobinson Rocket Fields05:30 PMJV White 4:30 pm | JV Red 4:30 pm
10/03/23 Gatesville Lady Hornets Lady HornetsSalado High School Gym06:30 PMJV White 5:30 pm | JV Red 5:30 pm
10/06/23 China Spring CougarsChina Spring High School05:30 PMJV White 4:30 pm | JV Red 5:30 pm
10/10/23 La Vega High School PiratesLa Vega High School07:00 PMJV White 6 pm | JV Red 6 pm
10/13/23 Waco Connally High School Lady CadetsConnally High School05:30 PMJV White 4:30 pm | JV Red 4:30 pm
10/17/23 Robinson High Rockets RocketsSalado High School Gym06:30 PMJV White 5:30 pm | JV Red 5:30 pm
10/20/23 Gatesville Lady Hornets Lady HornetsGatesville High School05:30 PMJV White 4:30 pm | JV Red 4:30 pm
10/24/23 China Spring CougarsSalado High School Gym06:30 PMJV White 5:30 pm | JV Red 5:30 pm

Head Coach Clint Brown

Related posts:

Lady Eagles heading to Region tournamentNovember 9, 2022
Lady Eagles beat China Spring in 5 to win District ChampionshipOctober 27, 2022
Lady Eagles make it 15 in a row with 5-set win over RobinsonOctober 19, 2022
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin