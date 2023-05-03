Local voters will elect three Salado Independent School District trustees to three-year terms.

Candidates for the Salado ISD Board of Trustees will appear on the ballot in this order: Savannah Hennig, Kimberly Redelsheimer, David Matthews and Eric Malmin.

Salado Village Voice asked the candidates the following questions:

What is this election about and why are you the right candidate for the job?

Savannah Hennig

Savannah Hennig

I believe this election is about devotion to Salado ISD and seeing it remain a desirable school district. We have a wonderful district, but we are facing challenges, many of which are related to our rate of growth. Navigating this growth and continuing to provide an excellent educational experience to all our students must remain the number one priority. We must excel at this, but we also must do what we can to keep the feel of Salado ISD the “small-town” school we know and love. The truth is, we won’t be a small-town school forever, but the decisions made now while in this rapid period of growth will set the tone for years to come. This election is about ensuring those decisions are the right ones.

I’m the right candidate for the job for several reasons. First and foremost, I absolutely love Salado ISD. I am a product of this district and had a beautiful experience here. I want that for the next generation. I am a critical thinker, and I do my best to look at a situation from every possible angle to ensure that when I cast my vote, I do it after careful consideration of all the pros, cons, and what-ifs. I’m not afraid of having hard conversations, and I welcome the opportunity to sit down with someone who thinks differently than I do. I do the research, I ask the questions, and I remain open-minded knowing that I may not always be right. I am the only incumbent which means I can continue serving in my role without missing a beat, and this is beneficial to the district.

In my role as a board member, I keep Salado ISD’s mission at the heart of it all: that the district “empowers today’s youth to be leaders in global society through educational excellence.” I am committed to this.

I am grateful for your support and vote for the opportunity to continue serving as a Salado ISD school board member.

Kimberly Redelsheimer

Kimberly Redelsheimer

I think this election is about governance for SISD that will give guidance, support, and critical analysis of all the issues SISD is facing. Salado is a vibrant community with highly-sought after schools. The SISD board needs to work to continue to SISD’s tradition of excellence. This election will establish a board that will face new challenges of substantial growth and change. It’s vital that there be diversity of opinions and robust dialog within the board itself. The board needs to be able to interact with and listen to all of its stakeholders. I hope that my voice will give effective insight into the opportunities that SISD will encounter.

I am the right candidate for SISD School Board because of my experience with many school systems, my work in teaching at the University level, and my history of extensive volunteer work with SISD.

My top priority as a board member for Salado ISD will be to ensure that all students receive a high-quality education which prepares them to be contributing members of society. I think board members need to be collaborators between students, parents, teachers, and administrators. Valuing each contributor’s perspective and working together for solutions that put students first is what I will focus on as a SISD board member. It is important that the SISD board represents families with children at different campuses within SISD. I am the only candidate with children at Salado High School.

I am grateful that my children are students in SISD, and I want to give back to help make SISD the best it can be.



David Matthews

David Matthews

Every School Board election gives the people of Salado the right to vote on who the community would like to have on the board. This is a great question because every year has its own challenges. We are facing many different and unique challenges that relate to Salado growth, needing a bond, and overseeing our Salado schools’ successes.

My love for SISD’s administrators, teachers and staff is one of the main reasons why I would be right for this position. Growing up with a mom that taught elementary school, later becoming a high school principal, showed me how much dedication it takes to teach our kids. My mother-in-law was a teacher, my aunt was a principal, and my sister is currently in school administration right. Our teachers need our support, especially during tough times. It is important to me that all the board members can express their own opinions and be respectful to one another. I prayed hard about running for school board. There are big challenges that we will face together in the coming years. It’s important that the proper channels be followed in communication with administrators. It’s also important to listen to our Salado community. Parents need to know they matter and that their kids are just as important as mine. The board of trustees has a duty to oversee the district’s management and to evaluate the performance of the superintendent. Our school board is made up of a team of seven individuals and I would be honored to be a part of the SISD’s future decisions.

Eric Malmin

Eric Malmin

This election is about the future of each student at Salado ISD. Every decision made by the Board of Trustees will impact students, teachers, parents and community members for years to come. This election offers the people the opportunity to have a voice in who they entrust with this tremendous responsibility.

If given the opportunity, this is not a responsibility that I will take lightly. If elected, I will gladly bear the burden that comes along with such an important position, and I will work tirelessly for the students, parents, teachers and community members of Salado ISD. Building and maintaining a partnership built on honest communication and mutual respect between all stakeholders will always be a priority. I will never be afraid to make difficult decisions and I will always be willing to stand in the gap for the people that I represent.