Jacob “Big Jake” Michael Williams, 35, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, June 27, 2022. He was born on April 15, 1987, in Georgetown, Texas, to Michael Howard Williams and Gay Bowers Williams. While in high school, Jacob made the decision to be baptized in the Church of Christ he attended.

Throughout his childhood and high school, Jacob earned his Eagle Scout. During that time, he learned survival skills and valuable tools that he used on numerous occasions. Jacob graduated from Salado High School, in Salado, Texas, the class of 2005. He attended Stephen F. Austin State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and public administration. Jacob worked as a sales representative for Sherman Williams. During this time, he received several awards for his various accomplishments within the company.

Jacob pursued many interests, some of which included his love of the outdoors, fishing, hunting, cooking, playing with his dogs, watching football and baseball. He especially enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers. Jacob was naturally an outgoing and loud person. He was always fun to be around and could light up a room with his personality. Jacob was also very ornery but silly at the same time, in fact, it was rare to see a photo of him where he was serious. When he set his mind on something, it became his focus until the task was completed. Jacob loved his family immensely; his wife was his pride and joy. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Jacob was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Elery and Lucille Bowers; his paternal grandparents Tommy and Janice Williams; his uncles Bryan Bowers and Jimmy DiOrio. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his beloved wife of seven years Myranda Williams of Dayton; his mother and stepfather Gay and Chuck Morison of Salado; his father and stepmother Michael Williams and Jean Caldwell of Georgetown; his grandfather Daniel Naredo of Kerrville; his siblings Katie Finch and husband Danny of Belton, Ethan Williams and wife Jessica of Salado; his stepbrothers Michael and Andrew Caldwell; his nephews Noah, Levi, Caleb, and Hudson; his nieces Abby, Eliana, Averie, and Nell; his aunts and uncles Stephen Williams and wife Cindy of Onalaska, Susie Williams of Midlothian, Cheryl DiOrio of Mount Tabor, New Jersey, Phil Lockwood of Lipan, Pam Bowers of Evant, Reggie Bowers and wife Linda of Longview, Doug Bowers of Beaumont,; his mother and father-in-law John and Scarlett Mihailov of Midlothian; his sister-in-law Sierra Mihailov of Midlothian; his adopted aunt Angie Danforth of Fannett, ; his numerous cousins and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A memorial service in Jacob’s honor will be held at 2pm, on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Rd, Belton, Texas 76513.

