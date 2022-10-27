Halloween Activities Galore in Salado

Salado will be bristling with activities for the family during Halloween weekend and night. From the annual Fright Trail at Tablerock, to Barktoberfest, to a Fall Fest, to Trunk or Treats and even Trick or Treating on MonsterStreet, you will find plenty to do.

Tablerock Fright Trail

Thom World Poet will return to the stage on Oct. 29-30 at Tablerock of Salado’s one-half mile walking trail to once again bring the words of Edgar Allen Poe to life.

Thom has been impersonating Edgar Allen Poe at Tablerock’ s Fright Trail for some years now.

He always brings lots of books, poems, passion and fun with him to the Fright Trail. Recipient of the 2020-2022 Texas Beat Poet Laureate, Thom is also one of the Founders of the Austin International Poetry Festival, and works with musicians to support such artists as Bob Dylan, Roy Harpur, Russell Crowe and Big Brother and the Holding Company.

You can see Thom World Poet, along with many other performers of all ages, Tablerock Festival’s Halloween Fright Trail.

The event runs from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 29-30. Tickets are $5 adults, $3 children 12 and under and can be purchased at the gate or online at CentralTexasTickets.com. Contact Info@Tablerock.org for questions.

Barktoberfest at Barrow

If you love dogs and craft beer, this is the event for you! Join Barrow Brewing Co. in supporting the Bell County Animal Shelter on Oct. 29.

Bring the family and maybe even find a sweet dog to add to your pack.

Dog-centric vendors will be on the grounds of Barrrow Brewing Co. 12-6 p.m.

The Austin Polka Band will perform 1-3 p.m.

Bell County Animal Shelter will have many dogs on hand for adoption 2-4 p.m.

There will be a dog costume contest with prizes at 4 p.m.

Jayne of the Huntsmen will take the stage at 3:30 p.m. followed by Automatic Weekend at 6 p.m.

Heritage Country Church Fall Fest

Heritage Country Church Fall Festival will begin at 3 p.m. Oct. 29 with a youth cornhole tournament at the church located at 9677 Lark Trail. The booth-to-booth trick or treating begins at 4:30 p.m.

There will be games, a dunking booth, ponies and free hot dogs, chips and water.

Trunk or Treats around Salado

Salado High School FFA, along with the FCCLA and ASTRA club, will hold a Trunk or Treat 2-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the SHS student parking lot. There will be face painting, sand art, treats and more.

Salado United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat will be 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 in the church parking lot, located at 650 Royal St. All are invited! There will be a Bounce house, games, snacks, candy and more.

First Baptist Church of Salado Trunk or Treat, will be 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 in the parking lot of the church located at 210 S. Main St. There will be food trucks and free candy.

3C Cowboy Fellowship Trunk or Treat will also be held 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. 3C Cowboy Fellowship is located at 16258 Gooseneck Rd. Trunk or treat stations will be set up in the arena of the church. There will be plenty of candy and activities for the kids.

Trick or Treat on MonsterStreet

J.H. Reynolds, bestselling children’s book author of the MonsterStreet series, and his family will be hosting their third annual “Trick or Treat on MonsterStreet” event on Pace Park Road 5-9 p.m. Oct. 31.

The event includes the traditional community jack o’ lantern blaze, giant animatronics, fog machines, spooky lightning, creepy music, and big candy bars for trick or treaters.

The Reynolds house has become a favorite stop for hundreds of trick-or-treaters in Salado these past few years, with young readers getting to walk into the world of the MonsterStreet stories in the local author’s yard.

The northern section of Pace Park Road will be blocked off from traffic 5-9 p.m. Oct. 31 to keep the street safe and dark for the jack o’ lantern blaze and MonsterStreet event, and attendees are encouraged to park on Main Street or at the Pace Park pavilion.

JH Reynolds is the author of the MonsterStreet series of books, including The Boy Who Cried Werewolf; The Halloweeners; Carnevil and Camp of No Return.

Pumpkins

Don’t forget to get your pumpkins for making Jack o’ Lanterns. The Pumpkin Patch of St. Joseph Episcopal Church, 881 N. Main St. continues this weekend.

The Reynolds family also has pumpkins for sale at their house located at 126 Pace Park Rd.