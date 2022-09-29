Bertha Ann Lewis

October 30, 1933

September 15, 2022

Bertha Ann Lewis of Salado passed peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of September 15, 2022.

There will be no burial after her cremation until her beloved husband of 70 years passes on. Bert was born October 30, 1933, in Oyster Bay Long Island, New York to Walter and Mary Stepnowski.

She attended Frenchtown High School in New Jersey where she met Bud Lewis on the first day of their senior year. It was love at first sight. They married in December of 1952, shortly after graduation in June of 1952. They have lived an amazing life side-by-side. She was a doting wife and mother while her husband was advancing in his career. She raised two sons alongside her husband, then dealt with the death of their youngest son, David in 2002.

Bert is survived by her loving husband Bud; son, H. Nelson Lewis III; two twin granddaughters, Katie and Lisa Lewis and her brother, Walter Stepnowski, who still resides in Long Island, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, in Memphis, TN. 38105

Arrangements are being handled by Broecker Funeral of Salado.

