Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles lost on the road to the Academy Bees 55-28 on Sept. 15.

Brendan Wilson runs downfield for the Salado Eagles. Photo by Royce Wiggin

Academy scored first on a 22 yard pass from Kasey Mraz to Zane Clark with 8:12 left in the first. Lucas Sanderson converted the kick for a 7-0 lead.

The Eagles responded with a 28-yard strike from Luke Law to Kase Maedgen. Townes Sather’s kick tied the score at 7-7 with 6:53 in the first.

The Bees scored on a 10 yard run by Mraz with 2:58 left in the first. Mraz added a two-point conversion for a 15-7 lead.

Maedgen scored on a 3-yard run and Sather toed the extra point with 11:09 left in the first half, before the Bees put up 26 unanswered points before the teams went to the lockers.

Cavalli Nealy scored on an 8-yard run with 9:07 left in the half. Sanderson’s kick made the score 22-14.

Mraz hit Vincent Williams for a 67-yard TD, but the kick failed with 7:48 left in the half for a 28-14 lead.

Mraz connected with Williams again, this time for 27 yards, but the kick failed for a 34-14 lead with 4:44 left in the half.

Mraz found Clark again, this time for 54 yards with 1:32 left in the half. Sanderson’s kick gave the Bees a 41-14 halftime lead.

Brandan Wilson took a 7-yard pass from Law to score with 7:34 left in the third. Sather’s kick made the score 41-21.

Nealy scored on a 3-yard run with 2:19 left in the third. Sanderson’s kick gave the Bees a 48-21 lead going into the fourth.

Brian Grisson extended it on a 7-yard run with 6:58 left to play, Sanderson’s kick making it 55-21.

Lincoln Hossfeld scored on a 5-yard run with 5:19 left to play. Sather’s kick resulted in the final score of 55-28.

AHS SHS First Downs 23 18 Rushes-Yards 47-296 25-103 Passing Yards 205 221 Comp-Atts 7-11 17-32 TD-INT 4-0 2-1 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-0 Penalties-Yds 5-25 7-50

Individual Stats

SALADO PASSING: Luke Law, 17-32, 205 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT.

SALADO RUSHING: Kase Maedgen, 12-66, 1 TD; Lincolnd Hossfeld, 5-36, 1 TD; Law, 6-3.

SALADO RECEIVING: 4-71, 1 TD; Brendan Wilson, 7-50, 1 TD; Korbin Konarik, 2-46; Morgan Adams, 4-36.

SALADO DEFENSIVE STATS: Phoenix Flores, 6 Tackles, 7 Tackle Assists (TA); Davis Graham, 5 Tackles, 5 TAs, 1 Tackle for Loss (TFL); Demonte Foster, 7 Tackles, 1 TA; Lincoln Hossfeld, 4 Tackles, 3 TAs, 1 Pass Break Up (PBU); Micah Redelsheimer, 3 Tackles, 4 TAs; Dawson Barksdale, 5 Tackles, 1 TA, 1 Quarterback Hurry (QBH); Lucas Beyer, 1 Tackle, 5 TAs; Dusty Rhiddlehoover, 3 Tackles, 2 TAs; Ethan Robledo, 4 Tackles; AJ Fach, 2 Tackles, 1 TA; Devonte Foster, 2 Tackles, Brodie Landon, 2 Tackles; Braydon Dildine, 1 Tackle, 1 PBU; Caine Cruddas, 1 Tackle, 2 TAs; Caleb Dockrey, 1 TA.