Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles lost their Homecoming game, 41-17, Sept. 22 to the Boerne Greyhounds, the #3 team in 4A Div. 1.

The Greyhounds scored on their second possession of the game, settling for a 36-yard field goal by Carson Cooper. The Greyhounds took advantage of field position to drive from the Eagles’ 47 yard line to their 19 yard line where they faced a fourth-and-21, taking the three points with 3:53 left in the first.

Boerne went up 10-0 with 1:08 left in the first on a 14-yard run by Thomas Dement. The 81-yard drive was set up by Hudson Hendrix’s interception of Luke Law’s pass. The Greyhounds took six plays to drive 81 yards. Cooper toed the extra point.

Cooper added another three points on a 22-yard field goal with 9:12 left in the first half. Boerne stopped Salado on a fourth down to give them the ball at the Eagles’ 29 yard line to set up the field goal. The Greyhounds had first-and-goal at the 9, but a 10-yard tackle for loss by Dusty Rhiddlehoover and a pass breakup by Damonte Foster forced a third-and-goal from the 19. Hendrix hit McCoy Bruce for 14 yards and the Greyhounds took the chip shot and 13-0 lead.

Salado put points on the scoreboard on a 19-yard field goal by Townes Sather with 3:39 left in the half. The Eagles drove from their own 28 yard line to the Boerne 2 yard line before settling for the field goal. Law hit Morgan Adams for 10 yards and Brendan Wilson for 23 yards as key plays in the scoring drive.

A pivotal score came with 52 seconds left in the half when Hendrix found McCoy Bruce for a 58-yard touchdown strike. The extra point gave Boerne a 20-3 halftime lead.

The Greyhounds added three touchdowns and extra points in the third. Salado added a touchdown in the third and one in the fourth.

Boerne took the second half kick and drove 81 yards in nine plays, scoring on a 14-yard run by Michael Igbo. The PAT gave Boerne a 27-3 lead.

The Eagles then drove 64 yards in 10 plays, scoring on a 3-yard dive by Law with 6:52 left in the third. Sather’s kick made the score 27-10.

On the next play from scrimmage, Igbo ran for 55 yards to put the Greyhounds up 34-10 with the PAT kick.

Boerne forced Salado to a three-and-out series and scored again with 2:08 left in the third. Hendrix hit Brooks Perez for a 45-yard strike. The PAT kick gave the Greyhounds a 41-10 lead.

The Eagles scored late in the game, on a 7-yard pass from Lincoln Hossfeld to Javier Miranda with 2:02 left to play. Sather made it 41-17.

BHS SHS First Downs 20 15 Rushes-Yards 33-240 27-66 Passing Yards 248 215 Comp-Atts 16-24 18-39 TD-INT 2-0 1-2 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-Yds 11-100 5-35

PASSING: Salado: Luke Law, 15-32, 183 yards, 2 INTs; Lincoln Hossfeld 3-7, 32 yards, TD; Boerne: Hudson Hendrix, 14-21, 254 yards, 2 TDs;

RUSHING: Salado: Hossfeld, 8-28; Law, 7-21, TD; Kase Maedgen, 7-13; Boerne: Thomas Dement, 18-137, 1 TD; Michael Igbo, 9-98, 2 TD.

RECEIVING: Salado: Morgan Adams, 7-82; Jackson Turk, 3-34; Brendan Wilson, 3-33; Korbin Konarik, 1-26; Boerne: Brooks Perez, 6-133, TD; McCoy Bruce, 2-56, TD; Carson Cofflan, 2-24.

SALADO DEFENSE: Dusty Rhiddlehoover, 7 Tackles, 2 Tackle Assists (TA), Tackle For Loss (TFL); Davis Graham, 6 Tackles, 4 TAs, Sack; Phoenix Flores, 5 Tackles, 8 TAs, Fumble Recovery; Ethan Robledo, 5 Tackles, 1 TA, 2 TFLs; Caine Cruddas, 3 Tackles; DeVonte Foster, 4 Tackles, 2 TAs, TFL, 2 Pass Break Up (PBU); Demonte Foster, 3 Tackles, 4 TAs, 1 PBU; JJ Adams, 2 Tackles, 3 TAs, Dawson Barksdale, 1 Tackle, 2 TAs; Lincoln Hossfeld, 2 ATs, Kase Maedgen, TA; Micah Redelsheimer, TA.